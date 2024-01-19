Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin plans to enter the transfer portal after recently arriving on campus as an early enrollee, ESPN reported. Sayin was considered a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and the No. 3 quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports.

The Carlsbad, California, native originally committed to the Crimson Tide in November 2022 when Nick Saban was the Alabama head coach and Bill O'Brien was the offensive coordinator. He is just the latest high-profile player to look elsewhere since Saban's retirement this month.

While Saban's replacement, Kalen DeBoer, is regarded as a quarterback guru and orchestrated one of the nation's top passing offenses during his two seasons as Washington's coach, there is a logjam at Alabama that Sayin would have to navigate.

Jalen Milroe is expected to return as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2024, and former highly touted prospects Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan also remain on the roster.

When Sayin originally committed, he chose Alabama over both Georgia and LSU. He said during his announcement that he wanted to be coached by Saban and O'Brien. Though Saban is out of the coaching game, O'Brien is reportedly in line to be Ohio State's offensive coordinator in 2024, which could make the Buckeyes a school to watch as Sayin determines his next step.

Sayin made the Under Armour All-American game and was considered the top quarterback in his class by the 247Sports Composite. He earned Gatorade California Player of the Year honors after throwing for 24 touchdowns and just one interceptions as a senior.