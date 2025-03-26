Alabama got a commitment from the nation's top cornerback as five-star Jorden Edmonds pledged to the Tide on Wednesday. The Class of 2026 prospect out of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, picked Alabama over interest from Georgia and Tennessee.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Edmonds has the size and length to be a major contributor at the college level. He ranks as the No. 10 overall player in the Top247 rankings, No. 2 player in Georgia and best cornerback in the class.

"Smooth mover who can flip his hips with ease in coverage, experienced playing a variety of different coverage schemes but excels in off-man coverage," 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish wrote. "Should be viewed as a traits-heavy boundary cornerback with the potential to shut down an entire side of the field for a College Football Playoff contender and blossom into an early round NFL Draft selection."

The addition is significant for Alabama as Edmonds immediately becomes the crown jewel of the recruiting class. He is only the fourth commitment in 2026, and joins athlete Zyan Gibson (No. 65) as recruits in the Top247 rankings. Alabama has recruited the defensive back position exceptionally well over the years, including four five-star signees in the past two recruiting classes.

Edmonds is the son of former West Virginia linebacker Chris Edmonds, who went on to play three years with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-03.