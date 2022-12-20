Kadyn Proctor, a five-star prospect and the top-ranked offensive lineman in the Class of 2023, flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama on Tuesday just one day before National Signing Day takes center stage on Wednesday. Proctor, who hails from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa, announced the news on his Instagram account. Proctor is the No. 5 overall prospect and top-ranked offensive lineman in the country, and had been committed to remain in-state with with the Hawkeyes since June 30.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder, made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Dec. 16.

Proctor, who also plays basketball and shot put, projects as a first-round draft pick to Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. Trieu provided this scouting report on the newest member of coach Nick Saban's recruiting class.

"Has prototypical size and has short area burst and twitch at that size," Trieu wrote. "Can run when asked to pull and make blocks in space. Has good strength and looks to finish blocks and plays with good general tenacity. Was not often challenged at the high school level though and often overwhelmed his opponents with pure size and strength. Still does not have any obvious big weak points, but continued technical development and then adjusting to college level competition will help ensure he reaches his upside. Has the physical ability to play very early and can be an All-American and early draft choice."

Proctor's commitment to Alabama extends the Crimson Tide's lead in the race to win the 2023 recruiting national championship. He is the highest-ranked player in the class, one of four players who have a five-star rating and is the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Saban.