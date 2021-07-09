This might come as a complete shock, but Alabama got another potential superstar on Thursday evening. Jeremiah Alexander, a five-star edge rusher from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over national title rival Clemson. It isn't the first time that Alexander has had his eyes on Tuscaloosa. He was originally committed to the Crimson Tide last year but de-committed on Oct. 27, 2020.

"Our relationship never fell out about me de-committing," Alexander said earlier this year according to 247Sports. "It was just about me wanting to focus on my high school career and stuff like that. It's at home. And Bama, they're gonna put you in the league and they're gonna win championships. You can't go wrong with that."

His commitment is enormous for Nick Saban's program. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder is ranked No. 16 overall and is the top-ranked edge threat in the Class of 2022. He had 309 tackles and and 24 sacks in three years as a high school player, including 116 tackles and nine sacks as a senior.

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of Alabama's 2022 recruiting class.

"Already fairly developed with well-proportioned muscle mass on a good-sized frame with long arms," Power wrote. "Is advanced physically and looks to be ahead of the curve from a developmental standpoint. Has been a highly productive player for one of the top high school programs in Alabama. Is primarily deployed as a standup edge rusher. Plays with advanced strength with the ability to drive offensive linemen into the backfield and disengage on command. Also has high-level quickness and play speed both off the edge and in pursuit. Looks to play with a high effort level and finds several ways to impact the game. Despite being well-coached, will need to continue honing his technique as a pass rusher. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in terms of ultimate size over the next few years, as he could grow into a full-time edge defender or play as a space linebacker. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into an early round NFL Draft pick."

Alexander is the top-ranked player and 10th overall prospect to commit to the Crimson Tide during the 2022 recruiting cycle. That class is currently ranked No. 11 overall and third in the SEC. Judging from Saban's other classes in Tuscaloosa, it's safe to assume that the Crimson Tide will fly up the team recruiting rankings once we get closer to national signing day.