Alabama landed its third five-star commitment in the 2026 recruiting class Wednesday when Alexander City, Alabama wide receiver Cederian Morgan announced his decision. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect continues the Crimson Tide's recruiting surge, choosing Alabama over Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.

Morgan ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 11 overall prospect nationally in the 2026 class, per 247Sports, and is the top-ranked player in Alabama. The Crimson Tide has already landed the top prospects from Georgia, Illinois and Nebraska in this cycle.

Alabama has surged in the national recruiting rankings, rising to No. 6 after adding its latest five-star commitment. The Crimson Tide now boast 17 commitments in the 2026 class. Just before the start of the summer dead period for visits, Alabama was outside the top 40 nationally in the team recruiting rankings.

Morgan is the 11th prospect to commit to Alabama since June 9 and the second five-star in that span, joining Gainesville, Georgia linebacker Xavier Griffin, who committed Sunday. Marietta, Georgia cornerback Jorden Edmonds -- another five-star -- pledged back in March.

Morgan's final official visit was to Alabama in mid-June, as the Crimson Tide seemingly made a lasting impression on the five-star wideout, who holds more than 30 reported offers as one of the most coveted prospects in the class. Despite growing interest and positive buzz from other programs, Alabama remained the perceived leader throughout his recruitment.

"Their tradition of winning," Morgan told 247Sports at the OT7 Finals this past weekend, explaining why Alabama was among his finalists. "And with the new staff coming in, they like to throw the ball. They have had a lot of success with receivers my size."

Morgan has a bigger frame than current Alabama standout receiver Ryan Williams (6-1, 165 pounds). Physically, he more closely mirrors former Washington star Rome Odunze -- the 6-foot-3 wideout who thrived in the Kalen DeBoer-Ryan Grubb offense, led the FBS with 1,640 receiving yards in 2023 and became a top-10 pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

During his junior season, Morgan caught 70 passes for 1,162 yards (16.6 yards per catch), and 14 touchdowns, helping Benjamin Russell High reach the first round of the Alabama 6A state playoffs. He is a standout multi-sport athlete, excelling in track and basketball.

Morgan is also expected to cap his high school career by playing in the 2026 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.