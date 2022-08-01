Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. As predicted by the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Osborne chose Nick Saban's team over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.

Osborne, a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, took an unofficial visit to his future university in March and attended a Crimson Tide camp on June 8. Though Osborne went on official visits to his other three finalists, the blue-chip product decided to stay in state.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound player is 247Sports' No. 133 overall prospect, No. 17 defensive lineman and the No. 11 prospect in Alabama. He is now Saban's 10th four-star commit for this year's class. With the commitment, Alabama jumps from the fourth-ranked class nationally to the No. 2 class, just edging Ohio State and nipping at the heels of Notre Dame for the top class in 2023.

Osborne seems to have growth potential and could add more weight to his frame, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna, who describes Osborne as athletic player who "flashes some ability to play inside on the interior."

Flashes a good first step off the line of scrimmage, displaying good foot and body quickness at the point of attack. Plays with good knee bend and flexibility, showing the ability to bend the edge. Sudden rusher, moves efficiency in his pass rush. Can win with speed, quickness, and power. Shows the ability to go speed to power at the point of attack, plays with a good understanding of leverage and body control. Closes space quickly and flashes excellent backside pursuit ability. Appears to have a good motor.

Petagna emphasized that Osborne's position projection will depend on how he physically develops into his body over the next year and a half. For now, he could be a "high-level multi-year starter at a Power Five program" with some developmental upside.