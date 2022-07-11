Dylan Lonergan, the top-ranked uncommitted quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023, announced his commitment to Alabama live Monday on CBS Sports HQ. Lonergan is ranked No. 159 overall and the ninth-ranked quarterback prospect in the current recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, chose the Crimson Tide over South Carolina and Stanford. In addition to playing under center for the Crimson Tide, Lonergan will also be joining the Alabama baseball team.

"I'd just say the ability to develop in both sports and really playing on the biggest stage there is in college football and competing for the Natty every year," Lonergan told 247Sports about his decision.

"The fact they do everything right and their attention to detail with everything from nutrition to strength training, they take their time and that's why they're great. Being able to play for Nick Saban and Coach (Bill) O'Brien and being part of a baseball program that's trending upwards is exciting."

Lonergan has thrown for 6,239 career yards and 57 career touchdowns, and led Brookwood to the state AAAAAAA playoffs during his first three high school seasons. Andrew Ivins, southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Lonergan.

"A big-armed passer that isn't afraid to stand his ground in the pocket and take a hit," Ivins wrote. "Cleaner footwork allows him to establish a firm base and generate plenty of velocity. Shouldn't be viewed as a run-first quarterback, but can improvise when plays break down and is rather accurate when on the move as he zips the ball into tight windows. Has worked primarily out of a single-back spread attack throughout prep career while playing in the Peach State's second-highest classification."

Lonergan is the 11th player and second quarterback, along with four-star Eli Holstein, to commit to Nick Saban's program during the 2023 cycle. It's just another case of Saban stacking elite quarterbacks on top of each other in order to create the culture of competition that programs need to ascend to college football powers.

Lonergan's commitment vaults the Crimson Tide from No. 18 to No. 12 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. That class is currently ranked fifth in the SEC.