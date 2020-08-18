Watch Now: SEC Schedule Release: Notable Games ( 3:44 )

In college football recruiting, the battle isn't over until the National Letter of Intent is signed. Such is the case with Alabama's new commitment, quarterback Jalen Milroe. On Monday, the four-star signal-caller flipped his pledge to the Crimson Tide from Texas, giving coach Nick Saban his first quarterback commit in the 2021 class.

Milroe had been committed to Texas since July 2019, about one month after receiving an offer from the Longhorns. He most recently visited Austin in June in an official capacity. However, 247Sports notes that Milroe still kept a line of communication open with Alabama.

Milroe is a true dual-threat quarterback and listed as the No. 101 prospect for the 2021 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Texas had been on a roll with quarterback recruits lately. Just last week, the Horns received a verbal pledge from quarterback Quinn Ewers, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class. Texas also has redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson -- a former four-star prospect -- on the roster this season to back up starter Sam Ehlinger as well as a pair of promising four-star true freshmen in Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson.

Alabama's quarterback room is stacked, too, with Mac Jones and freshman Bryce Young set to battle it out in 2020.