Alabama added a commitment from one of the top remaining tight end talents in the country as four-star tight end Caleb Odom, a rising senior at Carrollton (Georgia), committed to the Crimson Tide. Odom chose Alabama over Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Odom is a major tight end talent out of the state of Georgia. He is rated the No. 66 player in the Top247 rankings and the No. 6 tight end in the class. Prior to his commitment, Odom was the best available at his position in the Top247 rankings, a spot now held by Pickerington Central (Ohio) tight end Tayvion Galloway.

"I see myself fitting in in Tuscaloosa and the environment there," Odom told 247Sports. "Then I built a great relationship with Coach [Nick] Saban. They showed me the ways I can be utilized and getting Coach [Tommy] Rees there. He had some great tight ends at Notre Dame and that was very appealing."

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Odom projects to be a dynamic, big-bodied tight end at the next level.

"Should be viewed as a potential mismatch and one of the top offensive weapons in the class of 2024," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote of Odom. "Likely going to need some seasoning before he's ready to go, but skillset suggests that he could thrive in a modern spread attack."

With Odom's addition, Alabama moved into the top five of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings ahead of USC and Penn State. The Crimson Tide boast the highest average recruit rating in the nation with only 14 commitments. The next-highest class with only 14 commits is Texas at No. 20.

Odom was named a Junior All-American by MaxPreps after catching 63 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading his Carrollton squad to the 7A State Championship Game against Mill Creek. Future Alabama teammate Caleb Downs led Mill Creek to a win over Carrollton in the state title game.