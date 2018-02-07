Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle picks Crimson Tide
One of the top wide receivers in Texas is heading to Tuscaloosa
Alabama may not rule college football recruiting with a No. 1 class anymore, but that doesn't mean coach Nick Saban is suddenly a slouch. The Crimson Tide are still getting plenty of talent.
The latest win for Alabama is four-star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out of Episcopal High School in Houston. Waddle is the No. 39 overall prospect, the No. 5 wide receiver recruit and the No. 3 recruit in Texas.
Waddle took his visits during the season and eventually narrowed things down to Alabama and Texas A&M. As a multi-purpose athlete, Waddle accounted for an astounding 35 touchdowns rushing, receiving and in the return game in 2016.
