Recruiting classes are officially signed in December and February, but they're largely built in June during the official visit window that sets the foundation for each cycle. That's why Alabama's apparent slow start to the 2026 cycle raises eyebrows.

The Crimson Tide have just seven commitments following this week's flip of Top247 quarterback Jett Thomalla from Iowa State. Even with that addition, they remain outside the top 40 nationally in the team recruiting rankings -- obviously unfamiliar territory for a program that landed 10 (!!) No. 1 classes during the Nick Saban era.

So, it must be time to panic, right? Probably not. Even during the Saban era, Alabama often started slow and closed strong. And Kalen DeBoer already proved he can recruit in Tuscaloosa, landing the No. 3 class in 2025 -- his first full cycle on the job.

But with DeBoer and his staff still solidifying relationships across the SEC footprint, the rest of June and the summer months are shaping up as a crucial test of how well the Crimson Tide can sustain that recruiting momentum in a post-Saban world.

We caught up with Bama247 recruiting expert Brett Greenberg for the latest on the Crimson Tide's outlook and strategy in the 2026 cycle.

No reason to panic in Tuscaloosa

On the surface, it may seem like the time to hit the panic button. But a closer look shows the quality of Alabama's early commits is elite. While the Crimson Tide are well down the national rankings, pound-for-pound the caliber of 2026 commits is actually one of the best in the country. The seven pledges as of Thursday afternoon have an average 247Sports Composite rating of 93.71, which is second-highest for the cycle behind only LSU (94.84).

That efficiency reflects a familiar Alabama formula that continues even in the post-Saban era: slow build, strong finish.

"Alabama has always taken a slower, more methodical approach to recruiting and that has translated for the most part under Kalen DeBoer," Greenberg said. "The Crimson Tide picked up 14 commitments last summer before finishing with the No. 4 overall class. There might not be as many commitments at this point in the 2026 cycle, but I don't think there is any reason for panic if you're an Alabama fan."

It's not as if the Crimson Tide are striking out on top targets, either. In fact, they've already landed some of them, including Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry five-star Jorden Edmonds, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. As for prospects committed elsewhere, Greenberg noted there's still plenty of time for Alabama to make a move. Flip potential remains on the table -- whether it comes later this summer or closer to the early signing period in December.

Which top-priority targets are left on the board?

This weekend marks the final stretch for scheduled official visits before the recruiting dead period begins Monday and extends through the end of July. For Alabama, and others around the country, it's a critical opportunity to make an impression on several top-priority targets, some of whom are closing in on commitment decisions in the coming weeks.

The Crimson Tide are making a strong in-state push with Alexander City (Ala.) five-star receiver Cederian Morgan and Jackson (Ala.) four-star running back Ezavier Crowell among the list of official visitors this weekend.

Rebuilding in-state momentum has become a clear focus this summer, especially after Alabama lost significant ground to Auburn in the 2025 cycle. The Crimson Tide failed to capitalize on local talent in their last class, landing just two of the top 20 highest-rated prospects within state borders: four-star offensive tackle Mal Waldrep (No. 18) and three-star offensive lineman Micah DeBose (No. 19). Meanwhile, rival Auburn cleaned up, signing nine in-state prospects, including six of the top 10 -- a clear win in the battle for local recruiting supremacy.

The Crimson Tide have already matched their in-state haul from last cycle with Gadsden City (Ala.) four-star athlete Zyan Gibson and Muscle Shoals (Ala.) three-star edge rusher Kamhariyan Johnson locked in. And with several more blue-chip Alabama natives still uncommitted, that number could grow soon.

"You could argue that there really haven't been many challenges on the trail for this staff, aside from the in-state recruiting in 2025, but it takes time to build relationships," Greenberg said. "I'm not sure there were as many 'misses' as people think last cycle, and the positive buzz surrounding in-state targets this summer proves that. This staff has shown the ability to go pretty much wherever in the country for top talent too."

How will House v. NCAA settlement affect recruiting?

With the House v. NCAA settlement set to introduce revenue sharing and stricter NIL oversight, recruiting dynamics could shift across college football. Schools will still be able to offer NIL opportunities, but all deals must now pass through a Deloitte-run clearinghouse to ensure they reflect fair-market value. That means fewer inflated deals from booster collectives and more emphasis on legitimate brand-based endorsements -- a development that could actually benefit established powers like Alabama.

"I don't think much changes with Alabama when it comes to the NIL front post-House settlement," Greenberg said. "But the Crimson Tide will be better off. If deals are in fact regulated, the 'brand' of a school becomes more important.

"It's not a surprise that Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne shared that the majority of that revenue share will be going to the football and basketball programs, as will be the case for most Power Four schools. Maybe the Crimson Tide don't have quite the same amount of money to go to battle with top-tier spenders, but I also believe the program can operate on a little bit of a different level compared to others.

"Recruiting certainly hasn't taken a dip."

