Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has hit the ground running since accepting the Alabama job following the retirement of Nick Saban. DeBoer is trying to juggle several things at once, including keeping the current roster intact and building a solid Alabama football recruiting class. Alabama commands the attention of almost every high-level prospect in the country due to the program's success over the past few decades. However, the coaching change has led to several important players entering the college football transfer portal.

DeBoer did not sign a top-25 class in his two classes with the Huskies, but he was still able to reach the College Football Playoff national championship game. Not having a top-25 class can be disappointing in Tuscaloosa, so DeBoer has quickly hit the Alabama football recruiting trail. In fact, All-Americans and a five-star player are expected to visit soon. If you want to see the latest Alabama recruiting news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bama247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer Alabama recruiting updates

DeBoer picked up his first commitment at Alabama when Washington quarterback Austin Mack announced his decision to transfer to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 19. The California native reclassified from the 2024 class to the 2023 class, but he did not play during his freshman season with the Huskies. Mack was the No. 8 quarterback in his class and has four years of eligibility remaining, adding another name to a crowded Alabama quarterback room that includes Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Julian Sayin. Mack spoke to Bama247 about his decision to transfer, which you can read about here.

One player that DeBoer's staff is interested in is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Top247 four-star receiver Marcus Harris. The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver has already received more than 30 offers, including Alabama and Washington. He caught 43 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season after finishing with 644 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. Harris is expected to make several trips to different schools in the coming month, wrapping up with a visit to Tuscaloosa in February. See his full visit plans at Bama247.

DeBoer is also targeting linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who is the No. 1 prospect in Washington. The one-time Washington commit was re-offered by the new Alabama coaching staff last week. Rainey-Sale originally committed to the Huskies on the day of the National Championship, but he decommitted four days later when DeBoer was announced as Alabama's new coach. The No. 12 linebacker in the 247Sports Player Rankings has reported 13 offers, including schools like Oregon and Florida State. He has had other schools reach out to him as well after he reopened his recruitment, making him a highly sought-after recruit. Rainey-Sale is planning on visiting Tuscaloosa for the first time in March, so that will be an important visit for DeBoer's staff. Bama247 learned more about his decision and his updated recruiting timeline, which you can see here.

Alabama has also started making moves out West under the new coaching staff. DeBoer spent time at Fresno State and Washington, so he has plenty of ties to that part of the country. His staff has already offered some of the best players on the West Coast, including Rainey-Sale. Another player DeBoer offered is Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley linebacker Marco Jones, who had already received an offer from Saban and attended a Washington game last year as the top recruit in Northern California. See the other top 2025 West-Coast recruit that DeBoer's staff offered here.

