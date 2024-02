After Nick Saban announced his retirement, the Alabama Crimson Tide swiftly conducted a coaching search that landed Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as the next steward of one of the most successful programs in history. DeBoer just led Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and guided the Huskies to 25 wins in two seasons. The program landed inside the top 10 in the AP polls both years. However, DeBoer will be tested like never before when it comes to the Alabama football recruiting trail, with six SEC teams ranking inside the top nine of the 247Sports team recruiting rankings in the Class of 2024.

DeBoer has already hit the ground running and he's trying to sell that his success at Washington will translate to being successful in Tuscaloosa. Being a winner could draw some of the nation's top prospects to one of the most notable programs in college football and keep existing recruits like four-star receiver Rico Scott around.

Kalen DeBoer Alabama recruiting updates

DeBoer picked up his first commitment at Alabama when Washington quarterback Austin Mack announced his decision to transfer to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 19. Originally a Class of 2024 recruit, Mack reclassified to 2023 to sign with DeBoer at Washington and backed up Michael Penix Jr. last season. When DeBoer was hired at Alabama, he put his name in the transfer portal and quickly enlisted with his old head coach. DeBoer praised Mack for learning the offense as quickly as any should-be high school senior he's ever seen and raved about the arm talent that he brings with him to Tuscaloosa. Mack spoke to Bama247 about his decision to transfer, which you can read about here.

One player that DeBoer's staff is interested in is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Top247 four-star receiver Marcus Harris. The 2025 recruit holds offers from more than 25 programs, including big names like Georgia, Michigan and Texas. DeBoer and his former Washington staff offered Harris when they were with the Huskies, and he has already planned a visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Junior Day on Feb. 3. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore, catching 25 passes for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns to showcase his big-play ability. Harris added 43 receptions for 644 yards and six scores as a junior, and he is considered one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 class. He is the No. 20 receiver nationally and the No. 20 prospect in California, per 247Sports, and he is about to visit some of the top schools on his list.

DeBoer is also targeting linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who is the No. 1 prospect in Washington. Rainey-Sale is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and already has a great relationship with DeBoer and his staff. He was committed to Washington but he opened up his recruitment after DeBoer left for Alabama, who quickly offered the 6'2", 220-pound linebacker.

Rainey-Sale played in just six games in his junior season, but he made a difference when he was on the field. Rainey-Sale racked up 65 total tackles, including 52 solo, and recorded six tackles for loss. He currently ranks No. 172 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the Class of '25.

Alabama has also started making moves out West under the new coaching staff. DeBoer spent time at Fresno State and Washington, so he has plenty of ties to that part of the country. His staff has already offered some of the best players on the West Coast, including Rainey-Sale. Another player DeBoer offered is Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley linebacker Marco Jones, who had already received an offer from Saban and attended a Washington game last year as the top recruit in Northern California.

There are also plenty of updates like linebacker Quinton Reese commenting on his pending commitment and one tight end with a strong take about the new regime.

