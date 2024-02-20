Kalen DeBoer's first six weeks on the job at Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement were a whirlwind. He had to fill out a coaching staff, hold together the Alabama football recruiting class for 2024, manage the college football transfer portal and get the ball rolling on his Class of 2025. Now that 2024 College Football National Signing Day has passed, DeBoer will get down to business on putting his own stamp on the program through Alabama football recruiting and Alabama spring football. There are several high-profile needs for Alabama football recruits to fill.

The Crimson Tide will begin holding spring practices in March and the 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be held on April 13. Which Alabama football position battles should you keep a close eye on and how can you stay up-to-date with all the latest Alabama football recruiting news? If you want to see the latest Alabama recruiting and coaching news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Bama247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Alabama.

One player from the 2025 class that DeBoer's staff is interested in is Folsom (Calif.) defensive lineman Josiah Sharma. A three-star prospect, Sharma was once committed to Washington but ultimately decided to open his recruitment back up late last month and then was offered by DeBoer and Alabama the next day.

However, he's also added offers from Ole Miss, Texas and Oregon in the weeks since his decommitment and his recruitment looks pretty wide open once again. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound interior defender is currently ranked as the No. 66 prospect in California in the Class of 2025 but his stock is clearly on the rise with the offers he's added. He visited Alabama the first weekend of February and is expected to visit Texas after the dead period.Sharma spoke to Bama247 about his trip to Tuscaloosa, which you can read about here.

Another player that DeBoer's staff is interested in for 2025 is Philadelphia St. Joseph's Top247 four-star linebacker Anthony Sacca. He has been in contact with Alabama since DeBoer was hired, and assistant coach Colin Hitschler took a visit to see him last month. Sacca took his first visit to Alabama earlier this month after visiting Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State in the spring and winter, among others. The four-star linebacker has 25 offers, including Florida State and Georgia. He is the No. 25 linebacker in his class and the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He had plenty to say about his visit to Tuscaloosa, so be sure to check out Bama247 for more on his plans.

DeBoer is also targeting linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who is the No. 1 prospect in Washington. Rainey-Sale is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and already has a great relationship with DeBoer and his staff. He was committed to Washington but he opened up his recruitment after DeBoer left for Alabama, who quickly offered the 220-pound linebacker.

Rainey-Sale has a plethora of offers after he racked up 65 total tackles, including 52 solo, and recorded six tackles for loss in his junior season. He has offers from Colorado, Florida State, Oregon, Miami, Penn State, Washington, and more. He's scheduled to be on campus with DeBoer in Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit on March 8. The Crimson Tide only have two commitments for 2025 and currently rank 30th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2025. Bama247 learned more about his decision and his updated recruiting timeline, which you can see here.

DeBoer's staff is also interested in is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Top247 four-star receiver Marcus Harris. A top 200 overall prospect in the Class of 2025, Harris is a product of a high-school football powerhouse in Southern California. Mater Dei is a six-time national champion who have also won the CIF championship on 13 occasions.



Harris currently touts 30 offers after racking up 68 receptions for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns over his last two seasons playing for the Monarchs. The No. 20 wide receiver in his class is just under 6-foot and weighs in at 180 pounds and runs a sub-4.5 in the 40-yard-dash. He attended Alabama junior day earlier this month and added an Alabama offer the very next day. Now, hear what he has to say about Alabama coming out of his recent visit.

Meanwhile, Alabama's staff could look different if Grubb heads to the NFL. He is being considered for the Seahawks offensive coordinator job, which was confirmed by 247Sports' John Talty. Alabama has not officially announced Grubb's hire, but he has been on the road recruiting for the Crimson Tide. The 48-year-old does not have any NFL coaching experience, but he engineered a high-powered Washington offense. Grubb was hoping to be offered the Washington job before winding up following DeBoer to Alabama.

