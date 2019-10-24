Alabama football: Tua Tagovailoa expected to be back on the field soon, per Nick Saban
This is welcome news for Crimson Tide fans with LSU coming up in a couple weeks
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a high-ankle sprain in the first half of No.1 Alabama's win over Tennessee on Saturday night. After going into the injury tent and walking gingerly to the locker room, he didn't return. Speculation surrounding his availability for the showdown with No. 2 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 9 (live on CBS) started before he even took his pads off.
Tagovailoa will miss Saturday night's game vs. Arkansas, and the Crimson Tide have a bye week the following weekend. If all goes according to plan, the 2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy finalist will be back in time to play the Tigers, according to coach Nick Saban.
Tagovailoa underwent tight-rope surgery on his right ankle to accelerate the healing process. That procedure, which is relatively new in the medical world, essentially ties up the ankle from the inside in order to keep it stable while patients rehab. Tagovailoa had the same procedure on his left ankle in preparation for the College Football Playoff following the 2018 SEC Championship Game win over Georgia.
Tagovailoa has completed 74.7 percent of his passes (145 of 194) for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions in seven games this season. He has proven to be one of the game's most reliable players over the last two year.
Needless to say, Alabama needs its star back -- just not this week. Mac Jones will get the start this week for the Crimson Tide, who are nearly five-touchdown favorites over the Razorbacks. The next game will be a different story.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has led an offensive renaissance for Ed Orgeron's Tigers. The redshirt senior leads the SEC with 354.9 passing yards per game and 29 touchdown passes. The only passing offense in the country that has been more prolific this year is Washington State, which runs the Air Raid under coach Mike Leach. That's a 180-degree turn from the Stone Age offense that LSU used to run.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's USC vs. Colorado game 10,000 times.
-
The Six Pack: Smart picks for Week 9
The Process is inching closer to even on the season, do you dare to keep the faith?
-
Texas vs. TCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's TCU vs. Texas game 10,000 times.
-
Army signs deal with Independence Bowl
The Army and independence just go together like peanut butter and jelly
-
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Oklahoma vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arkansas vs. Alabama game 10,000...
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game