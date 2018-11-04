Alabama, Georgia advance to 2018 SEC Championship Game in rematch of 2017 national title game
The stage is set for a College Football Playoff National Championship rematch in Mercedes-Benz Stadium
No. 1 Alabama throttled No. 3 LSU on Saturday night in Death Valley to claim the SEC West crown, and No. 6 Georgia handled No. 9 Kentucky to win its second straight SEC East title. As a result, the college football world will be treated to one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in the history of the sport.
Alabama walked off a winner in January at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, toppling Georgia 26-23 in overtime to claim the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. In that game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench for an ineffective Jalen Hurts and tossed three touchdown passes including the 41-yard strike to DeVonta Smith on second-and-26 on the Crimson Tide's second play in overtime. It was that night in Atlanta that the legend of Tua was born.
There was another quarterback in that game, though, and he will have revenge on his mind. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm burned his redshirt in the first quarter of the first game of the season and led his team to the brink of college football's ultimate prize. Fromm went 16-of-32 passing for 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that loss. With a full offseason as the unquestioned starter in Athens, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions on the season, Fromm will be back and certainly won't be intimidated by the fearsome Crimson Tide defense.
Some of the names have changed, but the build-up and excitement for the rematch will remain the same. Get ready, college football. At 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you'll get a rematch unlike any the sport of college football has ever seen in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oklahoma outlasts Texas Tech in shootout
Quarterback Kyler Murray threw two early interceptions, but rebounded with four touchdowns
-
Bama throttles LSU, wins SEC West
Top-ranked Alabama made easy work of No. 3 LSU, shutting out the Tigers once again in Death...
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: WVU to crash top 10
Projecting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after a fun Week 10
-
Notre Dame-Northwestern score, updates
Northwestern put up a fight, but Notre Dame did its job in dispatching its old rival
-
WATCH: FAU, FIU trade wild TD catches
Bryce Singletary and Jovon Durante made two of the best receptions of Week 10 on Saturday
-
Tua throws his first INT of the year
The Alabama quarterback is human after all