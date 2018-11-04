Alabama, Georgia advance to 2018 SEC Championship Game in rematch of 2017 national title game

No. 1 Alabama throttled No. 3 LSU on Saturday night in Death Valley to claim the SEC West crown, and No. 6 Georgia handled No. 9 Kentucky to win its second straight SEC East title. As a result, the college football world will be treated to one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in the history of the sport.

Alabama walked off a winner in January at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, toppling Georgia 26-23 in overtime to claim the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. In that game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench for an ineffective Jalen Hurts and tossed three touchdown passes including the 41-yard strike to DeVonta Smith on second-and-26 on the Crimson Tide's second play in overtime. It was that night in Atlanta that the legend of Tua was born.

There was another quarterback in that game, though, and he will have revenge on his mind. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm burned his redshirt in the first quarter of the first game of the season and led his team to the brink of college football's ultimate prize. Fromm went 16-of-32 passing for 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that loss. With a full offseason as the unquestioned starter in Athens, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions on the season, Fromm will be back and certainly won't be intimidated by the fearsome Crimson Tide defense.

Some of the names have changed, but the build-up and excitement for the rematch will remain the same. Get ready, college football. At 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you'll get a rematch unlike any the sport of college football has ever seen in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.