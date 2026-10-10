Skip to Main Content

Alabama vs. Georgia live updates: No. 6 Crimson Tide meet No. 2 Bulldogs in pivotal SEC showdown

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama and Georgia take center stage in prime time for a monumental SEC battle

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Two of the SEC's three remaining undefeated teams will battle it out Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 2 Georgia is a 2.5-point underdog on the road at No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). All week attention centered on the potential impact of Hurricane Isaias on the night game between the two SEC heavyweights. While central Alabama received plenty of rain overnight and through the afternoon, Isaias devolved into a post-tropical system by Saturday morning. The weather will likely have a more limited impact than was initially feared earlier in the week.

What we should see Saturday night is one of the most explosive offenses in the country versus one of the best defenses especially when it comes to stopping the run. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been terrific this season for the Crimson Tide, throwing for 1,1414 yards, 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. His favorite target has been Ryan Coleman-Williams who leads the team with 376 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia has dominated all the competition it has faced this season but gets its toughest test yet against Alabama. He doesn't get as much attention as Russell, but Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has been very good for the Bulldogs. He has 13 touchdowns to only one interception and has ably guided the UGA offense to big wins over opponents like Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are expected to have leading rusher Nate Frazier closer to full strength after missing most of the last two games. 

Not only would the winner of this game be in prime early position to make the SEC Championship but would have a better than 93 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to CBS Sports' forecasting and projections team.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama battles Georgia on Saturday.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Can Kirby end the streak?

For all the incredible success Kirby Smart has had at Georgia, Alabama has remained a quandary he rarely has been able to figure out. Smart has a 122-21 record while at UGA, and yet seven of those 21 losses have come at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Smart beat Alabama in last season's SEC Championship -- his first win in four tries against Bama in Atlanta -- but has yet to win a regular-season game. Smart is 0-3 all-time against Alabama, with the last two coming in back-to-back seasons against Kalen DeBoer. 

Can Kirby get his first regular-season win over Alabama tonight? His Bulldogs are 2.5-point underdogs on the road. 

John Talty
October 10, 2026, 9:00 PM
Oct. 10, 2026, 5:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

No Trump in Tuscaloosa

President Donald Trump decided Friday he would not attend Saturday night's game as previously planned. In a post on social media, Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that a huge Hurricane/Storm is coming, it is important to have our wonderful First Responders, Law Enforcement, and others, focused on that Storm, and in no way be thinking about the safety, or presence, of the President of the United States, ME! Therefore, I will miss that potentially unbelievable Game, Alabama vs. Georgia but, hopefully, the Game will go on despite the weather!"

The absence of President Trump lessens the security measures that fans attending the game would have had to go through. Trump attended the Texas at Tennessee game earlier this season and previously attended Alabama's 41-34 win over Georgia in Tuscaloosa two years ago. 

John Talty
October 10, 2026, 8:30 PM
Oct. 10, 2026, 4:30 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: UCF at No. 18 Oklahoma State (10/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: South Carolina at No.16 Florida (10/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska (10/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: Tulane at Army (10/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: UNC at No. 25 Pittsburgh (10/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri (10/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:23

    Booth Recap: Tulane at Army (10/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: No. 20 Hawkeyes at Huskies (10/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: Florida State at Louisville (10/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Booth Recap: Wyoming at San Jose State (10/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    Oregon WR Evan Stewart Joins CBS Sports

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    UCLA's CFB Hopes at Stake at Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    How Hurricane Could Affect Georgia vs. Alabama

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma: Red River Rivalry Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Kirby Smart's Struggles Against Alabama

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    CFP Implications: No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Iowa to Start QB Jeremy Hecklinski at Washington

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    CFP Bubble Watch: No. 8 BYU In Action Tonight vs. Iowa State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    CFP Bubble Watch: No. 20 Iowa Heads To Washington

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    CFB Week 6 Highlights: South Alabama at Arkansas State (10/8)

See All NCAAF Videos