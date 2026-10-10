Alabama vs. Georgia live updates: No. 6 Crimson Tide meet No. 2 Bulldogs in pivotal SEC showdown

Two of the SEC's three remaining undefeated teams will battle it out Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 2 Georgia is a 2.5-point underdog on the road at No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). All week attention centered on the potential impact of Hurricane Isaias on the night game between the two SEC heavyweights. While central Alabama received plenty of rain overnight and through the afternoon, Isaias devolved into a post-tropical system by Saturday morning. The weather will likely have a more limited impact than was initially feared earlier in the week.

What we should see Saturday night is one of the most explosive offenses in the country versus one of the best defenses especially when it comes to stopping the run. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been terrific this season for the Crimson Tide, throwing for 1,1414 yards, 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. His favorite target has been Ryan Coleman-Williams who leads the team with 376 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia has dominated all the competition it has faced this season but gets its toughest test yet against Alabama. He doesn't get as much attention as Russell, but Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has been very good for the Bulldogs. He has 13 touchdowns to only one interception and has ably guided the UGA offense to big wins over opponents like Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are expected to have leading rusher Nate Frazier closer to full strength after missing most of the last two games.

Not only would the winner of this game be in prime early position to make the SEC Championship but would have a better than 93 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to CBS Sports' forecasting and projections team.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama battles Georgia on Saturday.