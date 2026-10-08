No. 2 Georgia is traveling to No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night for a rematch of the 2025 SEC Championship Game that will serve as a midseason gauge for where two of the nation's undefeated blue bloods stand. While the stakes of these regular-season showdowns are less seismic in the 12-team College Football Playoff era, they are still high.

The winner will be on an inside track to lock up a CFP spot and a possible return trip to the SEC title game. The loser will be operating on a minimal margin for error with plenty of SEC treachery still ahead. While UGA enters as the higher-ranked team, Alabama has proven more.

Coming off a 56-23 win at Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide have scored between 45 and 56 points in every game while knocking off four Power Four opponents in a run that also includes against a road win over a solid Kentucky team.

Georgia is off to a 3-0 start in SEC play, but those three victories came against the conference's three worst offenses. This will be the toughest test yet for the Bulldogs, by a wide margin, as they seek their first road win over Alabama since 2007.

As we get set for a battle between the nation's two highest-scoring offenses, let's break down who has the edge at each position.

Quarterback

Alabama sophomore star Keelon Russell is No. 2 in this week's QBPR, which is three spots ahead of No. 5 Gunner Stockton. But Stockton gets the nod in a great quarterback battle because of the experience factor. He's started in SEC Championship and College Football Playoff games. He was nails down the stretch inside a hostile environment at Tennessee last season and also led Georgia to regular-season wins against teams like Ole Miss and Texas.

Additionally, if Hurricane Isaias dumps heavy rainfall on Bryant-Denny Stadium, it will favor Stockton. He is tied for 106th nationally in air yards per attempt at 7.9 compared to 10.1 air yards per attempt for Russell.

Russell passed his first big test as Alabama's starter last week with flying colors in a win at Mississippi State. But this is a new level of challenge as he leads the Crimson Tide against a Georgia team ranked No. 7 nationally in total defense. Edge: Georgia

Skill talent

Don't look now, but Alabama junior star Ryan Coleman-Williams hasn't been officially credited with a drop since Week 1. Additionally, sophomore Lotzeir Brooks is in the midst of what appears to be a breakout season for the Crimson Tide, and Rico Scott has emerged as a reliable option with three touchdown grabs.

Georgia has some big-play potential in its receiver room, but it's an inexperienced unit that still has something to prove. No one has seized the mantle and emerged as a clear game-changer. UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo deploys his deep tight end group creatively, but there's no Brock Bowers in that room.

Both teams boast similarly deep running back groups, but Coleman-Williams and Brooks give the Crimson Tide a playmaking edge in the skill position realm. Edge: Alabama

Offensive line

Georgia is tied for first in the SEC with eight rushes of 25-plus yards, which has propelled the Bulldogs to No. 3 nationally in yards per rush at 6.49. Alabama's offensive line appears improved, and that's reflected in a respectable 4.85 yards per carry. But the Crimson Tide haven't been as explosive.

In the passing game, both teams have faced blitzes on roughly 37.5% of their dropbacks. Alabama has allowed pressure on 33.9% of its dropbacks compared to just 26.6% for Georgia. UGA's 3.5% sack rate reflects the quick-hit nature of UGA's passing attack, but it's substantially better than Alabama's 8.1% mark. Edge: Georgia

Front seven

Alabama's scoring defense ranks 51st, compared to Georgia's 12th. But that's largely a reflection of the fact that the Bulldogs have played the SEC's three least-potent offensive teams (Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt). The Crimson Tide have faced five top-60 offenses, including a pair of top-15 units in Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Playing better competition, Alabama's front seven has been more disruptive, amassing 16 sacks compared to Georgia's 13. Against Mississippi State's vaunted offense last week, the Crimson Tide totaled nine tackles for loss while completely neutralizing Mississippi State's running game. It's been a group effort for the Crimson Tide with 300-pounders Devan Thompkins and Terance Green leading the way as chief disruptors. Edge: Alabama

Secondary

Five games into the season, a full evaluation of Georgia's secondary remains challenging because of the lackluster nature of the Bulldogs' competition. Alabama leads the SEC with eight interceptions compared to four for Georgia. But the Bulldogs are allowing just 9.27 yards per completion, which is seventh nationally.

There are different identities here. Alabama's secondary is opportunistic and apt to force big plays while also more likely to surrender them. Of course, the Crimson Tide have actually played opponents capable of generating explosive pass plays, whereas Georgia has not.

They are also fairly even in terms of talent. Both secondaries landed two players on the CBS Sports preseason All-American list (Ellis Robinson IV and KJ Bolden from Georgia | Zabien Brown and Bray Hubbard from Alabama). Edge: even

Coaching

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer won his first two meetings against Georgia's Kirby Smart before the Bulldogs manhandled the Crimson Tide 28-7 in last year's SEC Championship Game. That was just Smart's second win against Alabama in nine tries, but it was a sign that perhaps his staff has figured out how to handle DeBoer's style of play.

Smart owns a 2-0 edge on DeBoer in national titles and entered the season six spots ahead of DeBoer in the CBS Sports Power Four coach rankings. Considering this is their fourth meeting in three seasons, there is plenty of familiarity. Despite his poor record against Alabama, Smart is the more proven coach. Edge: Georgia

Final Tally

Category Georgia Alabama QB ✅

Skill

✅ OL ✅

Front 7

✅ Secondary ━ ━ Coaching ✅

