The 2025 SEC Championship Game will see the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs meet the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. This is the fifth SEC Title Game meeting between the programs, with Bama winning the previous four. Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is coming off a Friday win over Georgia Tech, 16-9, while Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SEC) enters off a Saturday victory over Auburn, 27-20. The Tide have won a record 11 SEC Championship Games, while Georgia has won five times previously. Both teams are virtually locked into the College Football Playoff field, though the winner will likely claim a first-round bye.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tide have won three straight meetings with Georgia, including a 24-21 win on Sep. 27. The latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds have the Bulldogs favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Alabama spread Georgia -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia vs. Alabama over/under 48.5 points Georgia vs. Alabama money line Georgia -124, Alabama +105 Georgia vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has covered in five of its last six games versus SEC opponents, and Kirby Smart's crew is on an eight-game win streak overall. Georgia ran all over Bama in their September matchup to the tune of 227 yards on 6.9 yards per carry. That's the most yards Bama allowed to an SEC team all year, and the Tide run defense is still shaky after giving up 152 yards on the ground to Auburn last week. Georgia boasts running back Nate Frazier, who ranks sixth in the SEC with 5.6 yards per carry, as well as receiver Zachariah Branch, who tops the SEC with 68 catches. Also, one can't dismiss that Georgia last played on Friday, with Bama on Saturday, and the Tide have covered just once over their last six games when having a rest disadvantage. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Alabama can cover

Bama has two streaks in its favor over Georgia, starting with the fact that the Tide are 4-0 all-time versus the Bulldogs in the SEC Title Game. Additionally, Alabama has won each of its last three meetings with UGA, with two of those coming since Kalen DeBoer replaced Nick Saban. This season, the Crimson Tide are 8-4 ATS, whereas the Bulldogs are just 5-7 versus the line, including failing to cover in each of their last two games. Bama quarterback, Ty Simpson, owns a 25:4 TD:INT, and he's complemented by a defense which has been its typical dominant self as of late. The Tide haven't allowed more than two touchdowns in each of their last five games, and they'll see a team on Saturday that has a negative turnover differential on the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

