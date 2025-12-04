One of college football's great modern rivalries will take center stage on Saturday afternoon as No. 3 Georgia squares off against No. 9 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. This will be the fifth time the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have met in the SEC Championship Game (2012, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2025), and also the third time these two have played since the start of the 2024 season. Heading into the matchup, Alabama is 4-0 against Georgia in SEC Championship Games and 7-1 overall against the Bulldogs since Kirby Smart left Nick Saban's staff to take over as the new head coach in Athens.

Kalen DeBoer has already notched two victories against Georgia in his short time as Alabama's coach, winning a 41-34 thriller last season in Tuscaloosa and then backing it up with a hot start in a 24-21 win in Athens back in September. Alabama won a 27-20 nail-biter in the Iron Bowl on Saturday to clinch its spot in the SEC Championship Game, emerging along with Georgia from a four-way tie for first place that also included Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs concluded their conference schedule with an emphatic 35-10 win against Texas back on Nov. 15, then closed the regular season with wins against Charlotte and Georgia Tech.

Getting this matchup for the third time in five seasons does not lessen the passion at play between two proud programs who still value holding the crown in one of college football's toughest conferences. Let's get into some of the things to know about this top-10 bout and what to expect on Saturday in Atlanta.

Alabama vs. Georgia: Need to know

Comeback kings: Georgia trailed in seven of its eight SEC games this season yet finished with a 7-1 record thanks to clutch play and great second-half adjustments. The Bulldogs were down on the road in wins at Tennessee and Auburn, and threw haymakers back and forth with Ole Miss in a 43-35 win in Athens. Even the one SEC loss this season, against Alabama in September, included a second-half shutout by the Georgia defense and multiple possessions where the Bulldogs had a chance to tie or take the lead. The only SEC game where Georgia went wire-to-wire was a 35-14 home win against Kentucky.

Kalen DeBoer shines against the best: Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is 19-4 in 23 games against AP Top 25 teams as a head coach, including a 6-1 record against top-10 opponents. Since arriving at Alabama, DeBoer is 7-1 against top 25 teams with the lone loss being the 23-21 defeat against Oklahoma on Nov. 8. At one point during his tenures at Fresno State and Washington, DeBoer had a 12-game winning streak against ranked opponents that only came to an end in the national championship game against Michigan.

New starters have succeeded at QB: Alabama and Georgia both started 2025 with new full-time starters at quarterback, and since both have arrived here in the SEC Championship Game with top-10 rankings and national title aspirations it's fair to say both campaigns have been a success. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the SEC with 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while also ranking third in the conference with 3,056 passing yards on the season. Gunner Stockton has been effective for Georgia as well, though in different ways. Heading into the SEC Championship Game, Stockton ranks second only to Diego Pavia in the SEC for completion percentage (70.2%) and has racked up 28 total touchdowns (20 passing, eight rushing) on the season.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Georgia live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Georgia prediction, picks

Alabama's offensive form has taken a step back since mid-October, with the Crimson Tide failing to score 30 points in their last four games against FBS opponents. That lack of rhythm could make it tougher for the hot start that Kalen DeBoer has been able to defend in both of his wins against Georgia, and thus create a different matchup when Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs ultimately make their adjustment. Pick: Georgia -2.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UGA -2.5 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Alabama Alabama Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Alabama Alabama Georgia Georgia

