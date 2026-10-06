The potential impact of Tropical Storm Isais on Saturday night's scheduled clash between Alabama and Georgia is something the SEC is monitoring four days out.

The storm, which could form into a hurricane, could "track anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle this weekend. Beyond that, Isaias will likely get pushed well inward over the Southeast," according to The Weather Channel.

That could include Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where No. 2 Georgia is scheduled to play No. 6 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama, the winner of the last two regular-season contests against UGA, is a 1.5-point favorite.

"Like we do every week at this time, we're keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather," a SEC spokesperson told CBS Sports.

There is expected to be greater clarity on the situation over the next 24 to 36 hours as the storm's path becomes clearer.

The SEC and the two affected schools could decide to move the game, although it is a very rare measure, used only in extreme circumstances. The last time the SEC moved a football game was in September 2022, when South Carolina moved up its Saturday game to Thursday, and Florida moved its game back a day to Sunday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

With Saturday's Alabama-Georgia game, there is also the added factor of President Donald Trump scheduled to attend. The president's presence comes with heightened security measures, road restrictions and Secret Service agents throughout the stadium. President Trump attended the Texas-Tennessee game earlier this season and was last at Alabama for its 2024 game against Georgia.