The Alabama offense is officially back in familiar hands.

Ryan Grubb has been hired as Alabama's offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to CBS Sports, reuniting with Kalen DeBoer just weeks after being fired by the Seattle Seahawks. Grubb initially followed DeBoer from Washington to Alabama in January of 2024 before leaving for the NFL. After one season in Seattle, he returns to Tuscaloosa in a move that could help reshape the Crimson Tide's offensive identity.

Grubb's hiring marks a significant shift for Alabama after an underwhelming offensive season under Nick Sheridan, who was promoted to offensive coordinator when Grubb left for the Seahawks. Sheridan's unit never quite clicked, particularly in key moments, as Alabama finished 42nd in total offense and 56th in passing offense. The struggles were on full display in the Crimson Tide's 24-3 loss to Oklahoma, a game that ultimately defined their disappointing 9-4 season.

Now, DeBoer has turned back to the offensive mind he initially hand-picked to guide Alabama's attack. Grubb has a deep history with DeBoer, having worked alongside him at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Washington. When the two were at their best, Washington fielded one of the most explosive offenses in college football, finishing second nationally in passing yards (343.7 yards per game) and 12th in total offense (462.1 yards per game) in 2023.

That track record made this move an obvious one for DeBoer.

Grubb's lone NFL season was a mixed bag. Seattle ranked eighth in passing yards, 14th in total offense, 21st in scoring offense, and 28th in rushing. Quarterback Geno Smith praised him as an "excellent, excellent coordinator," but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald opted to go in a different direction after one season.

That decision ultimately paved the way for Grubb's return to Tuscaloosa -- one that makes sense for all parties. The challenge now for DeBoer is structuring his staff to accommodate the hire. Sheridan remains well-regarded, and a co-offensive coordinator or consultant role could be a path forward.

One thing is certain: Alabama did not meet expectations in 2024, and DeBoer is making the necessary changes to ensure that doesn't happen again. The defensive staff has already been reshuffled with Colin Hitschler's departure and Chuck Morrell's arrival. Grubb's return marks the latest move in what is shaping up to be an aggressive offseason overhaul.

Alabama's new reality: The Kalen DeBoer era will never match Nick Saban's run, and Tide fans must accept that Tom Fornelli

A competitive quarterback competition is next as Austin Mack, Ty Simpson and five-star freshman Keelon Russell duke it out in the spring. Outgoing quarterback Jalen Milroe didn't flourish as much as fans hoped when DeBoer was hired, but the addition of Grubb should mean good things for the quarterback room. Simpson is the presumptive favorite headed into the spring, though DeBoer and Grubb's familiarity with Mack (he was committed to them while they were at Washington) bears watching.

If history between Grubb and DeBoer is any indication, Alabama's offense should be more dangerous and creative this season.