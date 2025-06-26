The last two posts on Alabama defensive lineman Keon Keeley's X profile are essentially the same, one from early August 2023 with two pictures and the caption "Year 1" and then another from July 2024 with two new pictures and the caption "Year Two."

While neither year ended up being fruitful production-wise for 247Sports' No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class, the outlook is all of a sudden different for his third season and the defensive lineman has yet to post anything about it.

Despite his current career tackle number (three) barely eclipsing the years he's spent in college, there's continued optimism at Alabama that this will be the year that Keeley starts to become a factor for the Crimson Tide defense.

Alabama football recruiting off to sluggish start in 2026 cycle: Why there's no reason for Tide fans to panic Cody Nagel

"Keon has matured and developed within the defense," a source told CBS Sports. "… He's gained a lot of trust from his teammates as he has improved his execution and production."

After arriving at Alabama as a 240-pound outside linebacker, the 6-foot-5 Keeley shifted to the defensive line room last season, has put on 40 pounds and is in position to be part of the Crimson Tide's defensive line rotation this year.

Keeley is competing with fellow redshirt sophomore and former top-100 recruit Jordan Renaud for second-team reps at Alabama's Bandit position behind early-round NFL draft prospect LT Overton. The Tide also envisions Keeley potentially being able to move inside on third downs, including within its Dime group, and being able to create issues for opposing offensive guards as a pass rusher.

"He's really improved," a source said. "The older guys in the room have done a great job with him and he's really taken the attitude of: I'm going to take these steps. But he's a guy that can be depended on to be physical in pass rush."

The biggest growth for Keeley seems to be from a maturity and approach standpoint. Sources describe him as "physically gifted," but it's been the growth in other areas that's led to the optimism at Alabama that he may finally be ready to start becoming a factor for the Crimson Tide defense.

"I believe he will (take a big step forward)," a source said. "He will play."

MORE AT 247SPORTS: Anonymous SEC team sources on 25 less-heralded players poised for 2025 success