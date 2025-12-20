Indiana is beginning its College Football Playoff journey with its first Rose Bowl appearance since 1968 as No. 1 seed IU will take on No. 9 seed Alabama in a quarterfinal showdown. The Hoosiers beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game to secure the top spot in the bracket, and now they have another blueblood in their sights with a spot in the CFP semifinals hanging in the balance.

The winner will advance to the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9 in Atlanta to play (4) Texas Tech, (5) Oregon or (12) James Madison.

In a bygone era, the concept of Indiana being a favorite over Alabama in such a high-stakes game would have been inconceivable. But it's a new day for Indiana football, which has risen to prominence under second-year coach Curt Cignetti with a transfer-fueled run for the ages.

Alabama remains a formidable program stocked with blue-chip talent, but the Crimson Tide are in for a fight as they head west to take on a team that has been the most dominant in college football. After bouncing back from a lopsided SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia with a comeback win over No. 8 seed Oklahoma in the first round, the Crimson Tide appear to have regained their swagger.

These programs have never met, but they do have some connections. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer served as the offensive coordinator for an 8-win Indiana team in 2019. Since then, he's proven his mettle as an FBS head coach during two-year stints at Fresno State, Washington and Alabama.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti worked as Alabama's wide receivers coach under Nick Saban from 2007-11 before starting a head coaching journey that took him through Division II, the FCS and the Group of Five. Indiana finally gave him a Power Five opportunity, and he's rewarded their faith by turning the Hoosiers into a juggernaut.

What to know about Indiana

Indiana is completing one of the most stunning rises of college football history under second-year Cignetti, who has amassed a 24-2 record since arriving from James Madison. Cignetti inherited a program that had never won 10 games in its 125-year existence and has guided it to consecutive CFP appearances in a rapid rise that defies logic. The Hoosiers tabled any lingering doubt over their championship potential by beating then-No. 1 Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game to secure the CFP's No. 1 overall seed.

The star is Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has thrown 33 touchdowns against just six interceptions while completing 71.5% of his passes. But the Hoosiers are a balanced team with the nation's No. 10 rushing offense and a gnarly defense giving up just 10.8 points per game, which is No. 2 nationally. However, the joy of winning the program's first conference title since 1967 came with a cost, as star defensive end Stephen Daley suffered a fluke leg injury during the Big Ten Championship celebration. After leading the league with 19 tackles for loss, he'll be tough to replace.

But during a season highlighted by eight wins of 24+ points, the Hoosiers had plenty of time to develop depth. On the rare instances they were challenged, Mendoza delivered in the clutch. Another factor working in IU's favor entering the playoff is that neither of its coordinators have accepted other jobs, allowing the Hoosiers to devote their full attention to capping a storybook season with a national title.

What to know about Alabama

Alabama entered its first-round CFP game at Oklahoma at just 2-2 over its previous four games and out of rhythm offensively. After falling behind 17-0 with a series of three-and-outs against the Sooners, the comatose Crimson Tide were on the precipice of ending a once-promising season with a whimper. Everything changed in the second quarter as the Tide rallied for a 34-24 comeback victory.

For better or worse, quarterback Ty Simpson is the key for the Crimson Tide, which have only a spotty run game. At his best, Simpson is a surgically accurate passer at all levels of the field and a capable runner who orchestrates clock-bleeding drives with poise. At his worst, he's easily flustered in the pocket and prone to putting the football in harm's way.

Bama's defense has done its part in guiding the team back from a season-opening loss at Florida State. Sophomore cornerback Zabien Brown singlehandedly changed the complexion of two games with pick-sixes. The first was a 99-yarder against Tennessee that effectively produced a 14-point swing in a 37-21 win. The next one was a 50-yarder late in the first half of the Crimson Tide's CFP win over Oklahoma. Alabama racked up five sacks against the Sooners as coordinator Kane Wommack's unit recovered from a slow start to suffocate the Sooners.

Odds below via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rose Bowl odds, prediction

Doubt Indiana at your own peril, because the Hoosiers have met every challenge during a dominant 13-0 start. Their unbeaten mark includes an 8-5 record against the spread and straight-up wins over Oregon and Ohio State that both came away from home. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is comfortable executing in clutch situations, and the Hoosiers are lethal defensively. The Crimson Tide showed some grit in a comeback win over Oklahoma, but Indiana is a more complete team. Pick: Indiana -6.5