A trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals will be on the line Thursday when No. 1 Indiana faces No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The winner will advance to the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9 to face either No. 5 Oregon or No. 4 Texas Tech for a spot in the national championship game.

Alabama is coming off a dramatic first-round CFP win against Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide trailed by 17 points in the first half before rallying for a 34-24 victory, becoming the first team to win a road game in the 12-team CFP format.

Indiana is making its second consecutive CFP appearance and will play in the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. The Hoosiers lost to Notre Dame in the first round last season but went 13-0 this year and defeated Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game to earn the Rose Bowl berth.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Indiana live

Date: Thursday, Jan. 1 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Indiana: Players to watch in Rose Bowl

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: Simpson is coming off one of his strongest performances in weeks after leading Alabama to a dramatic win over Oklahoma. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns as the Crimson Tide erased a 17-point first-half deficit. Simpson enters the Rose Bowl having thrown for 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns against five interceptions. For Alabama to pull the upset, the offense will need him at his best.

Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama: Williams has been one of the more puzzling players in college football this season. After a standout freshman campaign, his production has been inconsistent. He has recorded two receptions or fewer in each of his past four games, including a one-catch, five-yard outing against Oklahoma. The Rose Bowl would be an ideal stage for Williams to rediscover his big-play form.

Bray Hubbard, DB, Alabama: Hubbard has been one of Alabama's most reliable defenders this season. He finished with five tackles against Oklahoma in the CFP first round. On the year, Hubbard has totaled 66 tackles (40 solo), three forced fumbles and four interceptions. Alabama's defense will be under the spotlight against Indiana's potent offense.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana: Mendoza transferred from Cal this offseason and immediately elevated Indiana's offense. In 13 games, he completed 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. Known for his accuracy, Mendoza threw for 222 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, a performance that effectively sealed the Heisman Trophy.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana: Indiana features multiple receivers capable of stretching the field, and Cooper has been the most productive. He leads the team with 58 receptions and 804 receiving yards and finished second with 11 touchdown catches, trailing only Elijah Sarratt.

Rolijah Hardy, LB, Indiana: Indiana ranked second nationally in total yards allowed and points per game, and Hardy has been a central figure in that success. He leads the Hoosiers with 87 tackles and eight sacks and has added four pass breakups this season.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma prediction, pick

Last year, the Rose Bowl produced one of the biggest shockers of the entire football season. No. 1 seed Oregon was stunned by Ohio State after finishing the regular season with a perfect record. Not saying that will happen, but I expect this game to be competitive. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has proven he can lead his respective teams to wins over ranked opponents. Indiana wins, but this will be a one-score game throughout. Pick: Alabama +6.5 (-102)