Alabama injuries: Tide win over LSU proves extremely costly with big names hurt
Shaun-Dion Hamilton and Minkah Fitzpatrick were some of the players injured
Alabama took care of LSU 24-10, but the win proved costly for the Crimson Tide because of a number of injuries suffered and exacerbated over the course of the game.
Following the victory, Tide coach Nick Saban said linebackers Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton are "probably out" for the year with foot and knee injuries, respectively. Hamilton appeared to suffer his injury in the third quarter, while Wilson sustained his injury before halftime. Hamilton, of course, suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year's SEC Championship game.
"It was a costly win for us," Saban said via Bama Insider.
That wasn't all. Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was slowed with a hamstring injury and twice had to leave, but he continued to play in situational roles and in dime packages. His injury is not expected to be serious. Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, who is coming back from a MCL injury, was also banged up during the game.
Alabama plays Mississippi State in Week 11.
