Alabama is looking into an allegation that wide receiver Jermaine Burton struck a female Tennessee fan during the post-game celebration at Neyland Stadium following the 52-49 upset over the Crimson Tide, coach Nick Saban said on Wednesday. A video posted to social media appears to show Burton making contact with the fan while walking off the field following the game.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Saban's said. "We are currently working to gather more information."

Tennessee was fined $100,000 for the field-storming celebration after they knocked off their annual SEC cross-division rival for the first time in 16 years. The celebration violated the SEC's Access to Competition Area Policy, which results in an automatic fine for the school.

"I think it's a difficult situation," Saban said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "It's a difficult situation for the league, it's a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation. We certainly don't condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn't be there. I think you've gotta have respect for other people. But at the same time, it's a difficult situation for all of us."

Burton, a junior who transferred in from Georgia after the 2021 season, has 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Asked about the incident during an appearance on the SEC Network on Wednesday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said, "I don't think there's clarity around what happened. We have to retrain the thinking to say, 'stay and celebrate in the stands,'" Sankey said.