Alabama lands commitment from Bear Bryant's grandson, who is a 4-star QB recruit
When it comes to legacy recruits, there aren't many like Paul Tyson
Paul Tyson is a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2019 from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala., who committed to the University of Alabama on Thursday. That, in and of itself, is noteworthy.
After all, the Crimson Tide have rising junior Jalen Hurts and sophomore Tua Tagovailoa battling it out for the top spot on the depth chart this spring, and a quarterback is essentially a necessity in the next signing class.
Tyson is no ordinary recruit, though. He's the great-grandson of legendary Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pound pro-style passer is the No. 7 pro-style prospect in the Class of 2019. As a junior in 2017, he completed 238 of his 336 passes for 3,392 yards, 36 touchdowns, only four interceptions and added three touchdowns on the ground.
His commitment moves Alabama up to No. 7 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. He's the only quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide so far during the 2019 recruiting cycle. Alabama did not sign a quarterback in the Class of 2018.
-
Several spring games slated for April 7
We've got the big storylines for some of the bigger spring games this weekend
-
ACC title game in Charlotte through 2030
The game has been played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte seven times since 2005
-
NCAA needs to listen to Herm Edwards
The NCAA could take a cue from the new Sun Devils coach, who is treating his players like...
-
Urban Meyer gets two-year extension
Meyer is 73-8 in six seasons as the head coach of the Buckeyes
-
Idaho AD on leave, Petrino under fire
The school's student legislative body is calling for action amid a mishandled sexual assault...
-
Texas Tech reinstates suspended players
Jett Duffey, Desmon Smith, Quan Shorts and Christian Taylor were suspended in late March