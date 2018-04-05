Alabama lands commitment from Bear Bryant's grandson, who is a 4-star QB recruit

Paul Tyson is a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2019 from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala., who committed to the University of Alabama on Thursday. That, in and of itself, is noteworthy.

After all, the Crimson Tide have rising junior Jalen Hurts and sophomore Tua Tagovailoa battling it out for the top spot on the depth chart this spring, and a quarterback is essentially a necessity in the next signing class.

Tyson is no ordinary recruit, though. He's the great-grandson of legendary Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound pro-style passer is the No. 7 pro-style prospect in the Class of 2019. As a junior in 2017, he completed 238 of his 336 passes for 3,392 yards, 36 touchdowns, only four interceptions and added three touchdowns on the ground.

His commitment moves Alabama up to No. 7 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. He's the only quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide so far during the 2019 recruiting cycle. Alabama did not sign a quarterback in the Class of 2018.