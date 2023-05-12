Former UAB defensive back Jaylen Key, the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal, committed to Alabama on Friday. Key was an All-Conference USA selection in 2022 and picked the Crimson Tide over Florida State and Ole Miss. Ranked as the No. 17 available transfer in the 247Sports rankings, Key took an official visit to Alabama last week before locking in his commitment to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"I chose Alabama because it was, defensive scheme-wise, the best fit for me and my game," Key told 247Sports. "Also the resources (they have) in place to ultimately give players an advantage at the next level and also after football, whether it be two or 10 years from now, are next to none."

A Tallahassee, Florida, native, he committed to UAB out of Amos P. Godby High School and didn't receive many snaps throughout his first three seasons in Birmingham. Key finished last season with 60 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and three interceptions in his first full season as a starter.

What does this mean for Alabama?

Key will have a chance to compete right away for a starting spot under new Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Last year's starter at safety, Brian Branch, was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Five-star true freshman Caleb Downs, who ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings for the Class of 2023, could also challenge for playing time.

Key is the second DB to join Alabama this transfer cycle. The Crimson Tide received a commitment earlier this week from former Louisiana CB Trey Amos, who ranked as one of the top players available at his position. Alabama is also tasked with replacing another starter from the defense in CB Eli Ricks, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.