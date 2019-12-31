Alabama LB Dylan Moses bypassing 2020 NFL Draft, returning to Tide after missing 2019 season

Alabama plays Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, but the first win of 2020 comes from linebacker Dylan Moses. On his Instagram account, Moses announced that he would be returning for another season in Tuscaloosa.

"After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision for me is to return to Alabama and finish my college education," Moses said in a lengthy post. "This past year for me wasn't what I expected, and I feel as if I would be leaving a lot on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft."

Moses missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL he suffered right before the Week 1 matchup with Duke. It was a devastating blow -- and, unfortunately, a bit of a bad omen for the injury woes that would plague the Tide throughout the year -- considering that Moses was one of the team's top players coming into the year.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound freak of an athlete, Moses led Alabama with 86 tackles a season ago. The rising junior has been lauded for his ability to play both inside and outside linebacker. He was a unanimous pick for the CBS Sports preseason All-America team and a first-team selection for the preseason Associated Press All-America team.

Despite his injury, however, Moses was still considered a first-round talent if he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. CBS Sports' draft position rankings has Moses as the second-best linebacker and the No. 34 overall prospect. He would have been a fringe first-round selection, but perhaps by returning, he can solidify himself as a Day 1 guy for 2021.