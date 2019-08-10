Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon suffers apparent knee injury, Nick Saban shows concern

The injury bug has bitten Alabama midway through fall camp, and it potentially bit hard on Saturday. Coach Nick Saban confirmed Saturday that senior "Will" linebacker Joshua McMillon suffered a knee injury that could be more serious than other minor camp injuries suffered by other players.

"Probably the guy that is most concerning that they have to do some research on is Joshua McMillon today with a potential knee injury," he said, according to 247Sports. "So, we'll have to see what that is."

McMillon, a redshirt senior, hasn't played a major role on the Crimson Tide defense during his first four years on campus. He had 14 tackles, one for a loss, in 10 games last season.

Despite his inexperience, McMillon has been running with the first-team defense throughout the duration of the offseason. If he is out for a significant period of time, Ale Kaho -- who briefly stepped away from the program in May -- could be the next in line to start alongside star middle linebacker Dylan Moses. After Kaho, Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding would have to either move players to different positions or rely on one of several true freshmen to fill the void.

The news comes on the same day that Trey Sanders, a five-star running back signee in the class of 2019, could reportedly miss the entire season with a foot injury suffered in practice this week. Saban confirmed Saturday that Sanders will have to undergo surgery as a result of the injury.

Alabama will travel to Atlanta to play Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Aug. 31.