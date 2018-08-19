Alabama loses another linebacker for the season as Nick Saban voices concerns over depth

Alabama has dealt with a slew of linebacker injuries over the past couple of years. Heading into the 2018 season, the Crimson Tide once again have concerns about depth at the position.

Coach Nick Saban confirmed to reporters on Saturday that sophomore outside linebacker Chris Allen sustained a knee injury in practice that will require season-ending surgery. Although Allen wasn't a projected starter for the Crimson Tide defense, he was expected to be a contributor after posting six tackles as a freshman.

That's the second major hit absorbed by Alabama's linebacker unit this offseason. Rising star Terrell Lewis suffered a torn ACL in July, and a timetable for his return is unknown. Asked about injuries and how it's affected practices, Saban said depth issues have been concerning him for a while.

"I've been concerned about this all along. So I don't even know why you would ask that question. You just think whatever happens, we just shit another player. Everything is going to be perfect," Saban said.

"Every team has problems," he continued. "Look, how you manage problems, the discipline that you have to go about trying to help players improve and get better so they can have a role on the team, that's the most important thing we can do as coaches."

On the bright side, Alabama recently added former Washington linebacker Ale Kaho, a one-time blue-chip recruit who is expected to play immediately this season. So, in that way, yes, Alabama's crappy situation comes out the other end smelling a bit like roses.