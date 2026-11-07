Alabama vs. LSU live updates: No. 5 Crimson Tide, No. 14 Tigers renew high-stakes rivalry

Expert Picks: Look for a low-scoring affair
While the combination of LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell provides the potential for plenty of points, this game could end up being decided by both defenses. Alabama's offensive injuries have clearly limited their ability to execute on schedule, and LSU's defense represents the best test they've faced since the loss at Tennessee. In the same manner, LSU's pass attack could set them up for some of the turnovers that have powered Alabama's excellence this season (+7 turnover margin is tied for 11th nationally) and prevent touchdowns even after successful drives. All in all, it points to a lower-scoring classic, where I'll favor the home team to make big plays late. Pick: Under 52.5