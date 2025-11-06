No. 4 Alabama is in control of its own destiny as it prepares to host LSU in a rivalry showdown on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (7-5, 5-0 SEC) face a manageable November slate and are on pace to appear in the SEC Championship Game and to receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

But the Tigers (5-3, 2-3) would love nothing more than to sow chaos inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as they begin life without Brian Kelly. The dismissal of LSU's fourth-year coach eight games into the season leaves the Tigers under the direction of interim coach Frank Wilson as they enter one of the nation's most hostile environments

The Crimson Tide have won 84 straight home games against unranked teams, which is the longest streak of any team in college football over the past 30 years. LSU is no ordinary unranked team, however. For all their flaws, the Tigers are still a talented team that could be galvanized by the shock of Kelly's firing and the installation of Wilson as the interim.

Alabama has reeled off seven straight wins since its shocking Week 1 loss at Florida State. The run has calmed the waters surrounding second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. But crazy things happen when these teams meet, and the Crimson Tide will need to be ready for an LSU team playing with nothing to lose.

Alabama vs. LSU: Need to know

Bad omen: This is just the fourth time in the past 40 years that a team is facing a top-5 opponent on the road while playing its first game under an interim coach. The previous three each lost by 30+ points. Most recently, Texas Tech fell 52-21 at No. 4 Oklahoma in 2021 the week after firing Matt Wells. LSU interim coach Frank Wilson is no stranger to be in charge, however. He was the head coach at UTSA from 2016-19 and then at McNeese for two years before joining Brian Kelly's staff as running backs coach in 2022.

Ty Simpson's big year: Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is just the third SEC quarterback since 2000 to have 20 or more touchdown passes with one interception or less through eight games. The redshirt junior was an unknown commodity entering the season after serving as a backup for his first three seasons on campus. But his patience has been rewarded in a significant way as he sits at third on the Heisman Trophy odds sheet (+390 at FanDuel) entering Week 11 action. Simpson hasn't been intercepted since a Week 1 loss at Florida State and has made a habit of delivering clutch throws under game pressure during the Crimson Tide's seven-game winning streak.

A welcome distraction: If LSU can put up a fight on the road against Alabama, it may be a welcome distraction for a university community grappling with the public fallout of Brian Kelly's firing. Louisiana governor Jeff Landry suggested he would let Donald Trump make LSU's coaching hire before allowing athletic director Scott Woodward to find Kelly's replacement. Woodward was subsequently fired as part of what amounts to a wholesale overhaul of university leadership. LSU also hired a new president this week, Wade Rousse, and he promptly elevated interim athletic director Verge Ausberry to the full-time position. Finally, a football game can provide a temporary diversion from the chaos.

Where to watch Alabama vs. LSU live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. LSU prediction, picks

LSU is in absolute institutional turmoil following the dismissal of coach Brian Kelly, which came on the heels of an embarrassing home loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers have no running game, shoddy pass protection and a quarterback who appears to be struggling with confidence. What about the defense? A unit that gave up 10 points or less in its first four games has looked far more vulnerable against quality opposition. Alabama presents arguably the toughest test yet. Look for the Crimson Tide to cruise at home. Pick: Alabama -10



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -10.5 Alabama Alabama LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Alabama LSU SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

Who will win and cover in each Week 11 college football game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 24-10 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.