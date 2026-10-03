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Alabama vs. Mississippi State live updates: No. 7 Crimson Tide, No. 16 Bulldogs meet in pivotal SEC clash

Live updates, highlights and analysis as star QBs Keelon Russell, Kamario Taylor take center stage in this key SEC showdown on Saturday

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No. 7 Alabama travels to Starkville, Mississippi, to face off against a surging No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday morning. The Crimson Tide won their third straight game against a Power Four opponent after obliterating South Carolina 49-18 last week. 

Mississippi State outlasted No. 19 Missouri to stay undefeated and now seeks their first 5-0 start since 2014, when Dak Prescott led the Bulldogs to the No. 1 overall ranking. Mississippi State produced a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the win. 

This game features one of the great quarterback battles of the college football season as sophomores Kamario Taylor and Keelon Russell battle. The pair ranks among the national leaders in nearly every quarterback metric, including combining for 22 passing touchdowns. 

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama battles Mississippi State on Saturday.

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Delgatty ranks among top FCS transfers

Going from the FCS to the SEC is a big challenge, but Alabama center Racin Delgatty makes it look easy. The Cal Poly transfer has played every major snap at center and ranks among the higher-graded offensive linemen on the team. 

Coaches picked him as the offensive (power) player of the week after the ECU game. Not bad for a one-year starter in the Big Sky. 

College football's hidden gems: 10 FCS transfers who are shining in the FBS spotlight, led by Iowa's Tony Diaz
Shehan Jeyarajah
College football's hidden gems: 10 FCS transfers who are shining in the FBS spotlight, led by Iowa's Tony Diaz
 
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Superstar quarterback battle

Amid an underwhelming start to the 2026 season for many of college football's top quarterbacks, NFL general managers may find themselves wishing that Kamario Taylor and Keelon Russell were draft-eligible. But franchises will have to wait until at least 2028 to get their hands on the sophomore stars, who are squaring off on Saturday.

College Football QB Power Rankings: Keelon Russell surges ahead of showdown with Kamario Taylor
David Cobb
College Football QB Power Rankings: Keelon Russell surges ahead of showdown with Kamario Taylor
 
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Night before Christmas in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- It feels like the night before Christmas.

Is that new Xbox going to be under the tree? Or did the Grinch from Tuscaloosa steal all the presents once again?

There's real excitement around the Mississippi State football program as it prepares to play No. 7 Alabama in Davis-Wade Stadium this Saturday. The Bulldogs are undefeated and ranked No. 16 in the country, the program's highest ranking since 2022. It's a sell-out crowd for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff that will get the national game treatment on ABC. The night before country music star Hardy will perform at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State's basketball arena. 

"Probably the biggest (game) I can remember just because of all the other stuff we have going into it," says Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon.

The opportunity awaiting Mississippi State against No. 7 Alabama
John Talty
The opportunity awaiting Mississippi State against No. 7 Alabama
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