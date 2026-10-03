Alabama vs. Mississippi State live updates: No. 7 Crimson Tide, No. 16 Bulldogs meet in pivotal SEC clash

No. 7 Alabama travels to Starkville, Mississippi, to face off against a surging No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday morning. The Crimson Tide won their third straight game against a Power Four opponent after obliterating South Carolina 49-18 last week.

Mississippi State outlasted No. 19 Missouri to stay undefeated and now seeks their first 5-0 start since 2014, when Dak Prescott led the Bulldogs to the No. 1 overall ranking. Mississippi State produced a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the win.

This game features one of the great quarterback battles of the college football season as sophomores Kamario Taylor and Keelon Russell battle. The pair ranks among the national leaders in nearly every quarterback metric, including combining for 22 passing touchdowns.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama battles Mississippi State on Saturday.