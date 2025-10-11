The 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers will get their first true test of the 2025 college football season when they host the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Mizzou (5-0, 1-0 SEC) has yet to face a ranked team and has played just two Power Conference opponents, as the Tigers defeated UMass, 42-6, in their previous game before a bye last week. Meanwhile, Alabama (4-1, 2-0) has looked like a typical Tide team since losing its opener to Florida State. The Tide are coming off back-to-back wins over ranked SEC teams in Vanderbilt and Georgia. Alabama lists star receiver Ryan Williams as probable.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. The Crimson Tide are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Alabama odds, after opening as 6.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 51.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Alabama vs. Missouri picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Missouri vs. Alabama spread Alabama -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri vs. Alabama over/under 51.5 points Missouri vs. Alabama money line Alabama -164, Missouri +138

Missouri vs. Alabama spread Alabama -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri vs. Alabama over/under 51.5 points Missouri vs. Alabama money line Alabama -164, Missouri +138 Missouri vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

Bama has, for the most part, taken care of business versus ranked foes under Kalen DeBoer. The Tide are 5-1 against the spread against ranked teams since the start of last season, which includes a 34-0 drubbing of then-No. 21 Missouri last season. That result was simply par for the course for Alabama in recent meetings with Missouri as the Crimson Tide have won six straight matchups, all by at least 18 points.

Quarterback Ty Simpson is now one of the Heisman favorites and deservedly so. He has twice as many rushing touchdowns (two) as interceptions (one), to go along with 11 passing scores and a 70.3% completion rate. Alabama's passing game is only matched by its pass defense, as the Tide have kept all five opponents under 200 passing yards and have given up just three touchdowns thru the air all year. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Missouri can cover

Getting points at home won't faze Missouri as the team is 9-3 against the spread as a home underdog under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Mizzou also has the rest advantage after not playing last week, and the Tigers have covered in four of their last five games following a bye. Meanwhile, the Tide haven't exactly lived up to the billing when favored on the road as they've covered in just two of their last six games as an away favorite.

Missouri has won eight straight games dating back to last season, and the offense has been the catalyst for its perfect record this year. After leading the Sun Belt in both rushing yards and touchdowns last year, Ahmad Hardy leads all of FBS with 730 rushing yards this season. The Tigers lead the conference in completion percentage, rank third in yards per rush and are fundamentally sound, averaging the second-fewest penalties and the third-fewest turnovers per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.



