College Football Playoff contenders beware -- Week 7 is potentially hair-raising across the top 25.

We're putting five top-12 teams, including a couple of unbeatens, on upset alert this week given the stakes and quality of opponents the favorites must play. Demanding schedules in the SEC and Big Ten are just beginning, and Notre Dame's quest for perfection is underway as the Fighting Irish play the first of three ranked teams down the stretch.

Several elite teams are walking into spots that could spark panic against programs hungry to further their national significance.

Our latest predictions tackle the weekend's biggest showdowns and potential surprises, with top-10 teams facing tests that could make their current spot in the AP poll look generous by Sunday morning.

No. 2 Notre Dame

Opponent: at No. 8 BYU (+10.5)

Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said the Fighting Irish reached out last December to ask for this game after the Notre Dame-USC series was put on hold, and for that, he's extremely thankful. It's a win-win for Notre Dame, too, thanks to a chance to beef up its resume before playing Miami and SMU in November. BYU is 47-16 at LaVell Edwards Stadium under Sitake, including 26 wins in its last 32 home games. Saturday night's showdown with Notre Dame marks the program's first home matchup with a fellow top-10 team in program history. The setting is ripe if Bear Bachmeier and the offense can deliver with LJ Martin in the backfield. Notre Dame hasn't been tested during this current 16-game winning streak dating back to last season, but that changes in Week 7.

No. 6 Alabama

Opponent: at No. 14 Tennessee (+8.5)

This isn't the spot Tennessee wanted to catch its rival. The Vols will surely have Alabama's undivided attention following last week's controversial loss to Georgia and the lingering memories of Kalen DeBoer's last trip to Neyland Stadium — a 24-17 setback in 2024. In fact, Tennessee has beaten Alabama the last two times these two have played in Knoxville on The Third Saturday in October. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was vague Monday when asked about his intentions at quarterback this week after George MacIntyre started the Vols' Week 6 win at Arkansas due to an injury to Faizon Brandon.

Is the freshman Brandon, the more dynamic option, back and ready to perform? That's what Kane Wommack and Alabama's defensive staff are hoping to learn more about with the arrival of updated injury reports, Wednesday through Friday. One thing Alabama can expect is a steady dose of DeSean Bishop. When he has eclipsed 100 yards in a game in the last three seasons, Tennessee is 6-1 -- the only loss coming last season against Alabama.

No. 7 Texas

Opponent: vs. Florida (+10.5)

When a head coach says he's becoming more hands-on with a certain side of the football, improvements are expected. And to use Jon Sumrall's words this week as Florida preps for Texas, "full disclosure", his heightened engagement in several problem areas within his team is to ensure players know the expectation level he has for the Gators. Maybe that results in a harder effort, attention to detail and better execution this weekend against the Longhorns? Possibly, especially if Steve Sarkisian's on-again, off-again production on offense hits a second-half rut as it did late in the game against Oklahoma. Arch Manning, Cam Coleman and the Longhorns' talent could feast on a struggling secondary, but the Gators have their backs against the wall after losing consecutive SEC matchups in blowout fashion.

No. 9 Ole Miss

Opponent: vs. No. 13 Missouri (+6.5)

Eli Drinkwitz is tired of answering questions about the potential return of Ahmad Hardy this season when he has a ball carrier who has responded in his absence with consecutive 200-yard performances. Who could blame him? The development at the running back position for the Tigers is second to none nationally when you consider the annual production in the run game.

That's not to take any attention away from Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons either, who's thrown for 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. However, when Ole Miss is involved, it always goes back to how well the opposing team runs the football, given the Rebels' problems with angles and tackling under Pete Golding. Missouri blew a fourth-quarter lead at Mississippi State two weeks ago, or the Tigers would be undefeated and perhaps ranked ahead of Ole Miss in the polls.

No. 12 UCLA

Opponent: vs. Wisconsin (+3.5)

The Bruins find themselves in a difficult predicament in their return home this weekend in prep for Wisconsin after beating Oregon in Week 6. One of only two unbeaten teams left in the Big Ten, UCLA lost quarterback Nico Iamaleava, likely for the season and now must enter the second half with Ty Dieffenbach, a senior transfer from Cal Poly, as the offensive facilitator.

A quarterback's best friend is ground production, and Wayne Knight (548 yards, 10 touchdowns) will be handsomely featured. Wisconsin comes to Los Angeles riding a four-game winning streak since losing to Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in the opener. The Badgers also had an extra week to prepare for everything UCLA will throw at them, which is part of why this betting line could drop to less than a field goal by kickoff.