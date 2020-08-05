Watch Now: How The SEC Should Schedule Extra Games ( 3:08 )

Several coaches across college football have taken pay cuts over the last several months as their programs battle financial stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, on the other hand, is getting a raise. And not just any raise, but one that will make him one of the two highest-paid assistants in college football.

The university's board of trustees approved a massive $850,000 raise for Sarkisian during a special meeting on Wednesday, bringing his salary to $2.5 million. That amount ties Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who agreed to a new contract at the start of the year.

Sarkisian made $1.65 million this past year, his first as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. After the season, Sarkisian garnered interest in head coaching vacancies at spots like Colorado and Mississippi State, allowing him to renegotiate his deal with Alabama. Per Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, the terms of Sarkisian's new contract were agreed upon toward the end of February.

Sarkisian's raise wasn't the only item up for discussion on Wednesday as Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding also received a pay raise -- though this one considerably smaller. Golding's salary was increased from $1.1 million to $1.25 million.

