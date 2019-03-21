Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian locks in three-year, $4.8 million contract

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is back after two years leading the Atlanta Falcons offense, and he'll be in town for a while based on his new deal. According to 247Sports, the Alabama Board of Trustees approved the contracts for its new football staff, which includes a three-year, $4.8 million contract for Sarkisian. He will make $1.55 million in 2019 and receive a $50,000 raise for the next two seasons.

That's quite a chunk of change for a coach who has plenty of pressure on his shoulders after last season's record-breaking offense. Of course, Sarkisian is no stranger to pressure.

After spending part of the 2016 season as an off-the-field analyst for the Crimson Tide, he took over the offense prior to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson following the dismissal of Lane Kiffin. The offense managed just 376 yards in the 35-31 loss to the Tigers -- Alabama's only defeat of the season.

The Tide offense set a program record in 2018 when it averaged 522 yards per game -- sixth-best in the country. That offense featured Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and three young receivers with more than 700 yards on the season. Those stars helped Alabama finish third in the nation in plays of 20 or more yards with 101.

Not only will Sarkisian have pressure based on last season's success, he will have to match it with a staff that has undergone massive coaching turnover. Former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley left for the Maryland head coaching job, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis left for the offensive coordinator role at Michigan, quarterback coach Dan Enos left for the same role at Miami, and offensive line coach Brent Key left to join Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech.

New defensive coordinator Pete Golding is the only other Crimson Tide assistant making six figures in 2019. He'll rake in $3.6 million over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.