The College Football Playoff National Championship will pit the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide are favored by 8.5 points with the over-under at 75. In addition to the traditional spread, over-under and money line picks, you can also make Alabama vs. Ohio State prop bets.

The model is projecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to go well under 375.5 passing yards (-115), predicting that he falls nearly 100 yards short. In Alabama's 31-14 victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, Jones completed 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He's failed to eclipse 300 passing yards in four of his last seven games and he's surpassed 375 passing yards just twice during that span.

The Buckeyes haven't allowed a quarterback to throw for more than 235 yards in three of their last five games. In addition, Ohio State is giving up just 358 total yards and 21.0 points per game this season. With Alabama favored by 8.5, game script won't work in Jones' favor if the Crimson Tide jump out to an early lead.

The model is also projecting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave to go under 95.5 receiving yards, giving him 82 on average. Olave was a major factor in Ohio State's upset victory over the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 1. The junior wideout hauled in six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Olave is averaging 15.7 yards per reception and has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark in his last three games.

However, Olave will likely be shadowed by Alabama's top cornerback, Patrick Surtain II. The lockdown corner is expected to be among the first defensive players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Surtain allowed just one catch of 25-plus yards in coverage this season, which doesn't bode well for Olave on Monday night.

