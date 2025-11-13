No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 11 Oklahoma in a matchup with major College Football Playoff implications. Since dropping its season opener to Florida State, Alabama has caught fire. The Crimson Tide are riding an eight-game winning streak and became the first team in SEC history to win four straight games against ranked opponents without a bye week.

Oklahoma started hot with a 5-0 record but has gone just 2-2 over its past four games. The Sooners' once-stout defense has allowed 61 points in their last two outings. Still, a 33-27 road win over No. 14 Tennessee kept them alive in the playoff race.

Oklahoma holds a 4-2-1 edge in the all-time series, including a stunning 24-3 upset of Alabama last season that kept the Tide out of the College Football Playoff. This time, it's the Sooners who find themselves in must-win territory.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Simpson's emergence: In his first year as Alabama's starting quarterback, Ty Simpson has stepped up and become one of the nation's best. The junior is completing 67% of his passes for 2,461 yards with 21 touchdowns to just one interception -- the best mark among Power Four quarterbacks. Simpson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in the Crimson Tide's win over LSU.

Searching for playmakers: Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has been dynamic since transferring from Washington State, but consistency has been harder to find. Mateer is averaging just 7.4 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against seven interceptions. The greater issue has been a rushing attack averaging only 3.9 yards per carry. Sophomore Xavier Robinson has shown flashes over the past two weeks -- but can that production hold up against Alabama?

Best on worst: Oklahoma boasts one of the nation's top rushing defenses, ranking No. 4 nationally at just 72 yards allowed per game. Alabama, meanwhile, has struggled to run the ball all season, managing only 128 combined rushing yards over its last two games against South Carolina and LSU. The Sooners should have the edge up front, forcing Simpson and his talented receiving corps to carry the load.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Oklahoma's defense rates among the nation's best, but has given up a few big plays in the passing game over the past few weeks. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and receivers Ryan WIlliams and Germie Bernard present a unique challenge, especially if Oklahoma is unable to get much consistency from its offense. The defense will keep the game close, but Alabama will pull away. Pick: Alabama -6



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -6 Oklahoma Oklahoma Alabama Oklahoma Oklahoma Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Oklahoma SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Alabama

Who will win and cover in each Week 12 college football game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 29-17 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.