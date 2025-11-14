The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners take on the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a key SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Tide have surged since a surprising season-opening loss to Florida State, winning seven straight and positioning themselves for a shot at the SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has two losses and no room for error, though the Sooners have the benefit of coming off a bye week following an upset of Tennessee in Week 10.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 6-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Alabama. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Oklahoma:

Alabama vs. Oklahoma spread Alabama -6 Alabama vs. Oklahoma over/under 45.5 points Alabama vs. Oklahoma money line Alabama -219, Oklahoma +180 Alabama vs. Oklahoma picks See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. Oklahoma streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 46 combined points. Both teams have high-end quarterbacks with Ty Simpson leading Alabama and John Mateer under center for the Sooners.

Though both defenses are quality as well, Alabama has scored at least 20 points during its seven-game winning streak, while OU is averaging 28.6 points per game in its last three games -- all against SEC competition.

SportsLine's model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.