Can No. 8 Oklahoma replicate the recipe that helped the Sooners defeat No. 9 Alabama earlier this season and advance in the College Football Playoff?

The rematch of one of the more surprising results of the season pits Alabama (10-3) and Oklahoma (10-2) in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff Friday is set for 8 p.m. ET. A month ago, Oklahoma used three turnovers, including a pick six, to knock off Alabama 23-21 in Tuscaloosa. The Tide nearly doubled the Sooners' offensive output (406-212) but couldn't overcome the turnover margin and lost their first home game in the Kalen DeBoer era.

The Sooners are chasing history in the first round of the CFP. No team has ever defeated Alabama twice in the same season. Oklahoma is also chasing its first playoff win, entering with a 0-4 record all-time in the CFP.

Alabama looks a tad different from earlier in the season when it lost to the Sooners. Up to 13 players were out or limited in the SEC Championship Game two weeks ago, and many of them have returned to the field, including running back Jam Miller.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Oklahoma's offense is struggling: The Sooners own the worst offense in the CFP. They haven't scored more than two offensive touchdowns in a game since Oct. 25. A top-10 defense, along with some late-game heroics, lifted Oklahoma into the playoff with big wins against ranked Tennessee, Alabama and Missouri. The Sooners average only 26.4 points per game, the fewest by a 10-win team in the FBS. They're scoring only 21.5 points against SEC competition, ranking 11th in the conference.

LT Overton likely out: Alabama defensive end LT Overton is expected to miss a second straight game with what has been described as an illness or medical condition. Overton ranks second on the Tide with four sacks.

Alabama's running attack: The Tide struggled to get much of anything going in the SEC Championship Game, especially in the backfield. They finished with minus-3 rushing yards against Georgia with a depleted backfield. The Tide played without two of their three best running backs but should get Miller back Friday. Miller, however, hasn't eclipsed 100 yards since Oct. 4. The Tide average only 116.2 yards per game, the worst production among CFP teams.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Friday, Dec. 19 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Alabama should have beaten Oklahoma the first time, but turnovers -- and the lack of a rushing attack -- doomed the Tide. I'm not expecting drastic changes for the Tide's offense overnight, but they're healthier and have the better quarterback. Oklahoma is an underdog at home for the first time this season and the total (40.5) is the lowest in any CFP game ever. The under has hit in Alabama's last five games and Oklahoma is 10-2. I'm not sure I'd touch the total, but I just don't see Alabama losing to a team for the second time. Pick: Alabama -1



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Bama -1 Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Oklahoma Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

