It's an all-SEC showdown in the first round of the College Football Playoff as No. 9 Alabama travels to play No. 8 Oklahoma on Friday night. These two programs have become familiar foes since Oklahoma's move to the SEC ahead of the 2024 season.

The Sooners are 2-0 against the Crimson Tide in that span, including a 23-21 triumph this season that solidified Oklahoma's status as a legitimate playoff team. Oklahoma also knocked Alabama out of playoff contention last season when it pulled off a 24-3 upset of the Crimson Tide.

This will be Oklahoma's first playoff appearance since 2019. The Sooners, who won just six games in 2024, turned things around with a 10-2 record in 2025 to earn their spot on college football's biggest stage.

Alabama, meanwhile, is making its first playoff appearance under coach Kalen DeBoer, who is no stranger to the CFP; he led Washington to the national title game in 2023 before departing Seattle to succeed legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Friday, Dec. 19 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: Players to watch

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: Alabama needs Simpson to be at his best, and he's been far from it since Alabama's first loss to Oklahoma. In the Crimson Tide's last four games, Simpson tossed five touchdowns to four interceptions. He's averaging 201.8 yards per contest in that span with two games under 200 yards passing. His completion percentage also dipped below 50% for the first time all season in Alabama's SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia. Simpson once looked like a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, so the potential for a resurgence is there.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama: Having a weapon like Bernard could help Simpson get back on track. Ryan Williams gets most of the attention after a breakout true freshman campaign, but Bernard is Alabama's best playmaker. He's a YAC monster that leads the Crimson Tide with 57 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Bernard is also the ideal safety valve for an ailing offense. The coaching staff likes to get him involved in multiple ways, be it as a route runner or on jet sweeps, so defenses have to account for that versatility.

Bray Hubbard, DB, Alabama: Hubbard has emerged as one of the nation's premier ball-hawking safeties while anchoring Alabama's defensive backfield. The junior defensive back was an All-SEC First Team selection after tying for the conference lead with four interceptions. He is also the only player in the SEC with at least five pass deflections and four interceptions. Oh, and don't discount the three fumbles that Hubbard has forced. It's rare that one player creates that much havoc.

Isaiah Sategna III, WR, Oklahoma: If there is one player that Alabama needs to have circled, highlighted and underlined on its defensive gameplan, it's Sategna. He is the engine behind Oklahoma's offense, and he's also one of the best big-play threats in college football. Sategna finished the regular season with 65 catches for 948 yards and seven touchdowns. His 14.6 yards per catch ranked second among SEC receivers with at least 60 receptions on the year.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma: Thomas' status is worth monitoring. He missed three games in November due to a quad injury, and his playoff outlook is up in the air. Even with the lost time, he was still an All-SEC selection after logging 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. He's a game-wrecking talent and Oklahoma's defense is obviously significantly better with him out there.

Taylor Wein, EDGE, Oklahoma: Regardless of whether Thomas is unable to go, Wein has earned his spot on Oklahoma's defense. He stepped up in a major way in the wake of Thomas' injury and emerged as one of the SEC's most effective pass rushers down the stretch. He had 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in Oklahoma's last three games, and he had seven pressures in key victories against Alabama and Missouri.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma prediction, pick

We've already seen this movie before. Oklahoma went on the road and beat Alabama in the regular season. The Sooners seem like a matchup nightmare for a Crimson Tide offense that has plummeted off a cliff since the start of November. Playing in a hostile environment certainly won't help Alabama. Alabama also has a solid defense, but Oklahoma has a key edge: the Sooners are great at forcing timely turnovers and producing points in multiple ways. Oklahoma consistently sets its offense up in ideal positions. The Sooners should be able to win pretty comfortably here. Pick: Oklahoma -1.5 (-105)