Alabama paying up again for another pair of future nonconference games
Alabama will meet Western Kentucky and Southern Miss in future seasons at a high cost
Western Kentucky has become quite familiar with Tuscaloosa since Nick Saban took over as Alabama's coach in 2007, and the Hilltoppers are coming back for more.
Alabama and Western Kentucky will play on Sept. 16, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will be the fourth meeting between the two school since 2008 -- Saban's second season at the helm.
In addition to the Western Kentucky game -- which was officially announced by WKU Thursday -- Alabama is also set to host Southern Miss in 2021, according to FBSchedules.com. The price tag for the games? A cool $1.9 million each, according to the report.
Does that figure sound familiar? It should. It was reported earlier this month that Alabama is paying Utah State $1.91 million for a game in 2022.
Alabama is 3-0 all-time against Western Kentucky, topping the Hilltoppers 38-10 in their most recent meeting in 2016. The Crimson Tide are 34-6-2 against Southern Miss, which includes a 52-12 win in their last meeting in 2014.
If you recall, the 2016 edition of the Alabama-WKU game resulted in an epic Saban meltdown aimed in the direction of former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin with less than one minute to go in the blowout win.
Greatest Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin moment:— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 12, 2016
Saban chews Kiffin out while Bama is up 28 POINTS with 48 SECONDS TO GO against Western Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/YmYIRB5Fpl
No matter who's roaming either sideline in 2023, a repeat performance would be appreciated.
