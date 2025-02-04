Alabama made a huge splash when it hired Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator, reuniting the assistant with Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer. The two have worked together at the collegiate level for almost 10 years through stops at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington, with it all culminating in a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance to cap the 2023 season at Washington.

Grubb initially followed DeBoer to Alabama ahead of the 2024 season before reversing course and departing for the NFL and the Seattle Seahawks. Now that the two are in lockstep once more, they face a glaring question: who will replace longtime Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe?

Milroe is off to the NFL after two up-and-down seasons as Alabama's starter. He often dazzled with his big arm and athleticism but struggled with consistency and decision-making. He has the potential to wow professional front offices, though he never quite put it all together at the collegiate level.

Even so, Milroe's departure creates one of the biggest quarterback vacancies in the SEC. It is undoubtedly the biggest issue facing Alabama as it embarks on its second offseason under DeBoer.

Alabama hires Ryan Grubb as OC: Tide's offense back in familiar hands as Grubb reunites with Kalen DeBoer John Talty

Breaking down Alabama QB options for 2025 season

Alabama certainly does not lack options. Former five-star prospect Ty Simpson has spent the last couple of seasons as Milroe's direct backup, which makes him a natural successor. He has played in 12 games since the start of the 2023 season with 381 career yards passing and three touchdowns rushing to his name.

Simpson's experience is invaluable in the transfer portal era, and he's been dedicated to the Crimson Tide since he enrolled in 2022. But he's not promised the job.

Though he certainly does not have comparable experience to Simpson, former Washington transfer Austin Mack does have a leg up on the more veteran option in a few key areas. Mack, who signed with the Huskies in 2023 as a top-100 prospect out of California's Folsom High School, has actually spent two seasons in DeBoer's system compared to Simpson's one.

Grubb was Mack's primary recruiter when he initially signed with Washington. DeBoer hand-picked Mack to follow him to Tuscaloosa when he took the Alabama job. The 6-foot-6 Mack, who didn't even emerge as a starter until his senior year in high school, has had the chance to develop behind Michael Penix Jr., a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Milroe, who won't be long in joining Penix in the professional ranks.

It's clear that Alabama's most important offensive coaches think very highly of Mack. Even though he has yet to see the field against FBS opponents, and he's only attempted three passes in his two collegiate seasons, he'll get every opportunity to battle Simpson for a spot atop the depth chart.

The final decision will likely come down to Simpson and Mack, but true freshman Keelon Russell cannot be discounted. He comes to Alabama out of Texas powerhouse Duncanville High School as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class.

Like Mack, he has the advantage of being a quarterback that DeBoer recruited out of the prep ranks. He also seems college-ready with his accuracy and poise in the pocket, and he brings a ton of athletic upside to the quarterback position.

Russell doesn't have to become an immediate contributor. He'll have the opportunity to assert himself and stake his claim to a big role right out of the gates as an early enrollee.

Alabama clearly has plenty of talent at the quarterback position with a competition that could go multiple directions. Whatever route they choose will likely define DeBoer and Grubb's much-anticipated reunion.