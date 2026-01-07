Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the cupboard is not bare in Tuscaloosa. Simpson's departure opens the door for perhaps the biggest quarterback competition of the offseason.

The Crimson Tide have two exciting underclassmen waiting in the wings -- junior Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell. Both were rated blue-chip recruits coming out of high school and reports on their upside have beeen out of Alabama. Don't expect a transfer portal addition to compete for the starting job.

Simpson played well in his only season as the starting quarterback, throwing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff. However, he also struggled in losses to Georgia and Indiana in the final weeks of the season.

Here's what to know about the upcoming quarterback competition at Alabama, including why an exciting newcomer could be too good to keep on the bench.

Mack's experience

The rising junior from Folsom, California, graduated from high school a year early to join Kalen DeBoer at Washington in 2023. He got to see Michael Penix's run to the national championship game up close and personal during a redshirt season. When DeBoer left for Alabama, he brought Mack along with him.

At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Mack is a titan on the football field. Rated the No. 73 overall player in the Top247 rankings, he was heavily pursued by every major program on the West Coast. Mack was a transfer candidate after Simpson won the job, but ultimately stuck with DeBoer.

Mack has only appeared in five games, but his limited opportunities flashed serious upside. When Simpson went down in the Rose Bowl, Mack came off the bench and put together the Tide's best drives of the day. Mack led a nine-play, 65-yard march that ended with a field goal. That included 34-yard pass to Germie Bernard and 13-yard run. He finished 11-of-16 for 103 yards.

Overall, Mack has completed 26-of-35 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He has flashed both the passing and mobility to take over games.

Russell's upside

The freshman from Duncanville, Texas, was a late riser in the Class of 2025. After his junior season, Russell was committed to SMU and rated the No. 371 overall player. After the camp circuit and his senior season, Russell rose all the way to the No. 2 player in the class, only trailing Bryce Underwood.

Russell was a transcendent quarterback at high school power Duncanville, leading the program to consecutive state championships. He and five-star teammate Dakorien Moore combined for one of the greatest QB-WR combos in high school football history. As a senior, he threw for 4,177 yards, 55 touchdowns and threw only four interceptions.

Russell redshirted his first year in Tuscaloosa, and therefore doesn't have any stats. However, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins was unbelievably complimentary of Russell as a recruit, comparing him to Jayden Daniels.

"Elite playmaker for the quarterback position with no shortage of valuable game reps that knows how to feather the fine line between risk and reward," Ivins wrote in 2025. "Should be viewed as one of the more exciting quarterback prospects in recent recruiting cycles given the natural arm talent, plus athleticism and snarky competitiveness… [he] has what it takes to eventually provide some fireworks for a College Football Playoff contender and then possibly an NFL franchise."

Prospects like Russell don't often stay on the bench long, even with a slender 6-foot-3 frame that still needs to add weight.

Fierce competition

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb had a difficult choice between Simpson and Mack last offseason, ultimately riding with the veteran. That choice will be even more difficult as the uber-talented Russell waits in the wings.

Compared to Simpson, both Russell and Mack give the Crimson Tide more of an edge in the running game. Russell is considered slightly faster, but Mack is a truck with the ability to use his 235-pound frame to convert on short-yardage situations. With Alabama's struggles to run the ball in 2026, that could be a welcome component.

Of course, Alabama's decision could come down to the state of the roster next year. Ryan Williams is back at wide receiver, and Lotzeir Brooks was a breakout star in the College Football Playoff. However, questions at the running back and offensive line positions could make mobility a priority as the Tide prepare for a critical campaign.

DeBoer's decision will have major implications not just for the 2026 season, but also for the future of the program. The good news? There's probably no wrong answer.