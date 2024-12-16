Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is trending towards entering the 2025 NFL Draft, according to a report by Bama247's Alex Scarborough.

Asked directly if he's made a decision whether or not to enter the NFL draft, he said, "My thought process right now is finish this game out." However, multiple sources have told Bama 247 that the current expectation is that Milroe will announce his intention to turn pro after the season. A source stressed that a final decision about his future won't come until after the bowl game, though, as Milroe is putting all his focus and energy into finishing the season with a win.

Scarborough reports that Milroe turned down multiple seven-figure offers from Power Four programs to transfer last offseason after Nick Saban's retirement. As Milroe weighs his future, it is possible another similar offer comes his way that could change the calculus of the decision. Scarborough reports that it's unclear if Milroe, who received his masters degree last week, plans to sign with an agent. If he doesn't, he could enter the transfer portal and keep open the option of playing another year in college.

Alabama's ReliaQuest Bowl showdown comes against Michigan on Dec. 31.

Milroe's Alabama career

Milroe signed with Alabama in 2021 as a four-star prospect out of Katy, Texas' Tompkins High School. He spent his freshman season as a backup to Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned in 2022, earning his first career start against Texas A&M in place of an injured Young.

Young declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season, which allowed Milroe to battle Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson for the vacant starting job entering the 2023 campaign. Milroe eventually won out and, despite his benching following a loss to Texas in Week 2, returned to lead the offense when SEC play began. He was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and finished his first year as a starter with 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns passing and 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Given his versatility, Milroe came into the 2024 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Though that didn't quite come to fruition, he still tallied 3,371 total yards of offense and a whopping 20 touchdowns rushing. Milroe did throw a career-high 10 interceptions, which is more than he had from 2022-23 combined. Milroe's 20 rushing touchdowns were the most by an Alabama QB in a single season.

Milroe's draft stock

Milroe seems like an ideal fit for the modern NFL game with his athleticism and big arm. He's comfortable making plays outside of the structure and, given his 33 touchdowns rushing in four seasons with the Crimson Tide, can really hurt a defense with his legs.

Milroe does still have strides to take as a passer if he wants to be a full-time professional starter. While he has the arm talent to make throws all over the field, both his accuracy and his decision-making need more fine tuning.

Though none of CBS Sports' draft experts projected Milroe as a first-round pick in their most recent mock drafts, Milroe currently sits at No. 26 in CBS Sports' prospect rankings, which puts him in the conversation as a Day 1 prospect. He's also the No. 5 quarterback directly behind Texas' Quinn Ewers and Georgia's Carson Beck, two players that have yet to make final draft decisions.

What it would mean for Alabama

Obviously, Milroe's departure creates a vacancy at the most important position on the field. The Crimson Tide do have plenty of options to replace him.

Simpson, who signed with the Crimson Tide in 2022, served as Milroe's backup in 2024 and will have every chance to win the job. He will have to fend off former Washington transfer Austin Mack to do so. Mack actually enrolled at Washington in 2023 and followed coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa when DeBoer was hired as Nick Saban's successor, so there is plenty of familiarity between the two.

Alabama also had five-star Keelon Russell, the No. 2 prospect nationally, in 2025. He will get the opportunity to compete, though it my be difficult to unseat some of the more veteran options in front of him. The transfer portal is also an option if a clear starter does not emerge through spring practice.

