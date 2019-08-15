Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Auburn DL Derrick Brown among stars on the coaches All-SEC team
The coaches submitted their ballots for the best of the best in the SEC
The SEC announced the coaches All-SEC team on Thursday, and it is headlined by some of the conference's biggest stars.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are two of the 16 Crimson Tide players to land on the team. On the defensive side of the ball, Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown and LSU defensive back Grant Delpit are just two of the stars who are likely to hear their names called in the NFL Draft next year and landed on this team.
Here's the full list of players who earned recognition from the 14 SEC coaches. Ties are designated with an asterisk and coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
First-Team Offense
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR: Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama*
OL: Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri*
OL: Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn*
C: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
First-Team Defense
DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL: Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB: Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
LB: Cale Garrett, Missouri
DB: C.J. Henderson, Florida
DB: Grant Delpit, LSU
DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama*
DB: Kristian Fulton, LSU*
First-Team Special Teams
PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Return Specialist: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team Offense
QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB: Lamical Perine, Florida
WR: Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
WR: Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL: Damien Lewis, LSU
OL: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL: Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL: Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C: Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
Second-Team Defense
DL: Jabari Zuniga, Florida
DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
DL: Nick Coe, Auburn
LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB: David Reese II, Florida
DB: Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB: Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
Second-Team Special Teams
PK: Evan McPherson, Florida
P: Tommy Townsend, Florida
Return Specialist: Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M*
Return Specialist: Marquez Callaway, Tennessee*
Third-Team Offense
QB: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB: Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
WR: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*
WR: Justin Jefferson, LSU*
TE: Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL: Yasir Durant, Missouri
OL: Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL: Matt Womack, Alabama
OL: Marquel Harrell, Auburn*
OL: Mike Horton, Auburn*
C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky
All-Purpose: Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
Third-Team Defense
DL: McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL: Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL: Tyler Clark, Georgia
DL: LaBryan Ray, Alabama*
DL: Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt*
DL: Jordan Elliott, Missouri*
LB: Michael Divinity, LSU
LB: T.J. Brunson, South Carolina*
LB: Darrell Taylor, Tennessee*
LB: Jacob Phillips, LSU*
DB: Daniel Thomas, Auburn
DB: Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
DB: Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB: Kamren Curl, Arkansas*
DB: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina*
DB: Javaris Davis, Auburn*
Third-Team Special Teams
PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri*
PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn*
P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
Return Specialist: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
