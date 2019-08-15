Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Auburn DL Derrick Brown among stars on the coaches All-SEC team

The SEC announced the coaches All-SEC team on Thursday, and it is headlined by some of the conference's biggest stars.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are two of the 16 Crimson Tide players to land on the team. On the defensive side of the ball, Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown and LSU defensive back Grant Delpit are just two of the stars who are likely to hear their names called in the NFL Draft next year and landed on this team.

Here's the full list of players who earned recognition from the 14 SEC coaches. Ties are designated with an asterisk and coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

First-Team Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR: Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama*

OL: Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri*

OL: Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn*

C: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

All-Purpose: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

First-Team Defense

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL: Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB: Cale Garrett, Missouri

DB: C.J. Henderson, Florida

DB: Grant Delpit, LSU

DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama*

DB: Kristian Fulton, LSU*

First-Team Special Teams

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Return Specialist: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team Offense

QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB: Lamical Perine, Florida

WR: Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

WR: Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL: Damien Lewis, LSU

OL: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL: Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL: Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C: Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Second-Team Defense

DL: Jabari Zuniga, Florida

DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DL: Nick Coe, Auburn

LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB: David Reese II, Florida

DB: Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB: Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Second-Team Special Teams

PK: Evan McPherson, Florida

P: Tommy Townsend, Florida

Return Specialist: Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M*

Return Specialist: Marquez Callaway, Tennessee*

Third-Team Offense

QB: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB: Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

WR: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

WR: Justin Jefferson, LSU*

TE: Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL: Yasir Durant, Missouri

OL: Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL: Matt Womack, Alabama

OL: Marquel Harrell, Auburn*

OL: Mike Horton, Auburn*

C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky

All-Purpose: Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

Third-Team Defense

DL: McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL: Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL: Tyler Clark, Georgia

DL: LaBryan Ray, Alabama*

DL: Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt*

DL: Jordan Elliott, Missouri*

LB: Michael Divinity, LSU

LB: T.J. Brunson, South Carolina*

LB: Darrell Taylor, Tennessee*

LB: Jacob Phillips, LSU*

DB: Daniel Thomas, Auburn

DB: Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

DB: Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB: Kamren Curl, Arkansas*

DB: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina*

DB: Javaris Davis, Auburn*

Third-Team Special Teams

PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri*

PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn*

P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

Return Specialist: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky