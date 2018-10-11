Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa dealing with sprained knee but should not miss any time

Nick Saban says the injury to his starting quarterback isn't an issue

Ladies and gentlemen, we have breaking news. For the first time in his young college career, we have an indication that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may, in fact, be human, and not just an unstoppable quarterbacking cyborg. His coach, Nick Saban, told the world Wednesday that Tagovailoa is dealing with a sprained knee.

An injury to Tagovailoa would be a big deal because, as things stand at the moment, he looks like a runaway Heisman Trophy winner as he's been dominant midway through the season. He's put on an absolute clinic this season, throwing for almost as many touchdowns (18) as he has incompletions (25). His passing efficiency rating of 258.4 is the highest mark in the country, a full 30 points higher than Oklahoma's Kyler Murray (227.76), who is currently second in the nation.

The good news for Alabama is that, should something unexpected happen, and Tagovailoa is unable to play, Alabama still has Jalen Hurts. He's seen plenty of time this season as it is and has played well himself. Plus, you know, Alabama reached the national title game each of the last two seasons with Hurts at QB, so the Tide could probably withstand a game without Tua if it needs to.

Alabama plays Missouri on Saturday.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories